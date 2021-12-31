Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, TrueBlue Inc, Telos Corp, Sells Amerco Inc, H&R Block Inc, EnPro Industries Inc

New Purchases: XPRO, ECVT, MLKN, FLS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Expro Group Holdings NV, TrueBlue Inc, Telos Corp, The Brink's Co, Adient PLC, sells Amerco Inc, H&R Block Inc, EnPro Industries Inc, Fluor Corp, Portland General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund owns 71 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 1,460,200 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 303,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Stagwell Inc (STGW) - 2,764,700 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68% Fluor Corp (FLR) - 803,200 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.78% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 77,879 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 624,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ecovyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 272,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in MillerKnoll Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 70,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 74,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in TrueBlue Inc by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 481,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Telos Corp by 238.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 572,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 120.25%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 122,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Adient PLC by 184.92%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 122,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 2553.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 175,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,345,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24.

Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $25.96.