Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Buys Expro Group Holdings NV, TrueBlue Inc, Telos Corp, Sells Amerco Inc, H&R Block Inc, EnPro Industries Inc

- New Purchases: XPRO, ECVT, MLKN, FLS,
- Added Positions: TBI, TLS, BCO, ADNT, VRRM, KOS, PCOM, EEFT, SLM, BRY, NOV, ETRN, ODP, RMR, MTOR,
- Reduced Positions: NPO, FLR, POR, KBR, IGT, HE, RRC, STGW, EVR, NTB, DIOD, NEX, OAS, AFI, BPOP, FHB, ALTM, WLL, HSON,
- Sold Out: UHAL, HRB, REZI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund
- Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 1,460,200 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 303,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Stagwell Inc (STGW) - 2,764,700 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
- Fluor Corp (FLR) - 803,200 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.78%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 77,879 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 624,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ecovyst Inc (ECVT)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Ecovyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 272,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in MillerKnoll Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 70,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 74,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TrueBlue Inc (TBI)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in TrueBlue Inc by 97.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 481,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Telos Corp (TLS)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Telos Corp by 238.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 572,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 120.25%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 122,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Adient PLC by 184.92%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 122,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 2553.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 175,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,345,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24.Sold Out: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $25.96.
