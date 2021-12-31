Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund Buys ManpowerGroup Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Sells Amerco Inc, H&R Block Inc, Fluor Corp

New Purchases: MAN, HII, XPRO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ManpowerGroup Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Whirlpool Corp, SLM Corp, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells Amerco Inc, H&R Block Inc, Fluor Corp, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund owns 67 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Popular Inc (BPOP) - 240,900 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Capricorn Energy PLC (CNE) - 7,218,007 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Fluor Corp (FLR) - 729,400 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22% Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) - 4,620,720 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 320,600 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $89 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $100.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96. The stock is now traded at around $202.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 67,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $147.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 58,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 61.03%. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $187.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund added to a holding in SLM Corp by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 296,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 480,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02.

Hotchkis and Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24.