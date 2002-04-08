S&P Upgrades Barrick to BBB+ with Stable Outlook

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has upgraded Barrick’s long-term corporate credit rating to BBB+ from BBB, with a stable outlook. This follows a similar upgrade to Baa1 by Moody’s Investors Service in October 2020.



In a news release announcing the upgrade, S&P noted that the upgrade reflects Barrick’s significant financial flexibility, their favorable view of Barrick’s operating efficiency and breadth, and their expectation that the company’s credit profile should remain highly resilient in the event of lower gold prices.

Since March 2015, when Barrick's long-term corporate debt rating was last downgraded by S&P, Barrick's credit rating has remained stable or improved including an upgrade to BBB from BBB- in March 2018.

Senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth said, “This upgrade by S&P reflects the continuing progress that Barrick has made in strengthening our balance sheet and the improvements that we’ve made to our operations in recent years. We have generated strong free cash flows, reduced net debt, and significantly increased returns to shareholders, including a record $1.4 billion of cash distributions in 2021 and our recently announced performance dividend policy.”

Barrick is in a strong liquidity position, with $130 million of consolidated net cash at the end of 2021, an undrawn $3.0 billion credit facility, and no significant debt repayments due until 2033, providing us with sufficient liquidity to execute on our strategic goals, he said.

