Fluor Joint Venture Receives Final Notice-to-Proceed on Interstate 35E Phase 2 Project in Dallas

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Lone Star Constructors, its joint venture with Austin Bridge & Road, has been granted final notice-to-proceed by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) that releases the full contract value and positions the venture for construction to begin on Phase 2 in summer of 2022 for the Interstate 35E (I-35E) project from Interstate 635 in Dallas to the Denton County line in Carrollton, Texas. The Fluor-led team was initially awarded the contract for this project in July 2021. Fluor booked its share of the approximately $640 million contract value in the third quarter of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005961/en/

“This project is part of TxDOT’s long-term plan to meet current and future travel demands by improving overall mobility, operational efficiency, accessibility, safety and emergency response,” said Thomas Nilsson, president of Fluor’s Infrastructure business. “When completed, this project will help alleviate traffic congestion to the surrounding communities and improve connectivity for all people in the Dallas metroplex.”

The 6.3-mile design-build project includes full reconstruction and expansion of six existing lanes to eight with new auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, along with the reconstruction of frontage roads along the corridor. Two existing reversible toll lanes will also be reconstructed.

The project’s anticipated completion is early 2026.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005961/en/