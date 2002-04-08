Sonoco Names Haynes President of Sonoco Metal Packaging

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, announced that Ernest Haynes has been appointed to the role of President of Sonoco Metal Packaging, one of the leading manufacturers of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products and the largest aerosol can producer in North America.



In this new role, Haynes will lead Sonoco’s newly acquired Metal Packaging business, reporting directly to Howard Coker, Sonoco President and CEO. Haynes will replace Jim Peterson who will be transitioning from the business after more than 15 years of leadership. Haynes will work closely with the Metal Packaging team to continue delivering best-in-class solutions for customers and with the integration team to ensure the business achieves its financial and operational goals.

“Our Metal Packaging business is positioned for future success with Ernest at the helm,” said Coker. “We are working to ensure the integration of the Metal Packaging business will be a seamless transition for all stakeholders—and we are committed to maximizing continuity for our teams, customers and suppliers. We congratulate Ernest on his new role, and we also thank Jim Peterson for his leadership and his continued support during the transition.”

Haynes previously served as Division Vice President and General Manager of Rigid Paper Containers, North America since 2018. Prior to that, he served as Division Vice President of Operations, Tubes and Cores, U.S. and Canada since 2015. He is an alumnus of The Wharton School’s Executive General Management Program (WMP’20) and a 1997 graduate of Clemson University with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering. In his 25 years with Sonoco, he’s held numerous leadership roles within both the Consumer and Industrial segments. Haynes also leads Sonoco’s Corporate Quality Council. He joined the Company in 1997.

“I feel honored to accept this exciting role leading Sonoco Metal Packaging. In my 25 years at Sonoco, I have had the opportunity to hold leadership roles across the organization, and I look forward to this new opportunity,” said Haynes. “I have already had a chance to travel to many Metal Packaging locations and meet the teams, and it is really the people who make this business so special. Together, I am confident we will achieve great success.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has 20,500 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

