Augmedix to Participate at the 2022 Lytham Partners Spring Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. ( AUGX), a leading provider of automated medical documentation and data services, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Lytham Partners Investors Conference, which will take place virtually from April 4 to April 7, 2022.



A pre-recorded presentation will be available beginning on April 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. A link to the presentation can be found on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Additionally, management will be participating in a healthcare industry panel titled, “Improving Patient Care through New Innovations.” A link to the pre-recorded discussion will be available beginning on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Augmedix, Inc. ( AUGX) provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The Company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

