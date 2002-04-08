Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Alan Bash, experienced biopharmaceutical executive, appointed President and CEO



Clinical trials with vidutolimod (CMP-001) in melanoma, head and neck cancer indications ongoing; Trial dosing initiated in cohorts for PD-1 refractory non-melanoma skin cancers

Preliminary clinical data readouts anticipated in second half of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced full year 2021 financial results and provided a business update.

“Our vidutolimod program continued to advance in 2021 and expand into multiple cancer indications,” said Alan Bash, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate. “Driving vidutolimod forward to multiple clinical data readouts and towards registration in refractory melanoma remains our top strategic priority. I look forward to advancing our leadership in innate immunity and driving the success of Checkmate with our highly talented executive team and Board of Directors.”

Recent Business Updates

Alan Bash, accomplished global biopharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of strategic and operational leadership at Bristol Myers Squibb, was appointed President and CEO. Mr. Bash also joined the Board of Directors.

Jon Wigginton, M.D. and Joy Yan, M.D., Ph.D., both industry leaders in immuno-oncology clinical development, joined the Board of Directors.

Patient dosing was initiated in a Phase 2 multi-indication study evaluating the efficacy and safety of vidutolimod in combination with cemiplimab supported by a clinical collaboration with Regeneron; cohorts focused on anti-PD-1 refractory cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma are currently enrolling.

Patient recruitment activities and enrollment continue across our other ongoing clinical trials evaluating vidutolimod, including: A Phase 2 trial of vidutolimod in combination with nivolumab in anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma, supported by a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. A randomized Phase 2/3 trial of vidutolimod in combination with nivolumab vs. nivolumab monotherapy in first-line metastatic or unresectable melanoma, also supported by the clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. A Phase 2 trial of vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab in recurrent or metastatic squamous cell head and neck cancer.





Vidutolimod Anticipated 2022 Milestones

Phase 2 head and neck cancer trial - preliminary data on a subset of patients are anticipated in the second half of 2022.

Phase 2 non-melanoma skin cancer trial cohorts - preliminary data on a subset of patients are anticipated in the second half of 2022.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Research and development expenses (R&D): R&D expenses for the full year 2021 were $45.8 million, compared to $26.7 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase reflects a combined $6 million in milestone payments to Kuros Biosciences AG for achievement of patient dosing milestones in our trials, higher third-party CRO and manufacturing costs directly related to the vidutolimod clinical trials, and additional personnel and consulting costs associated with execution of the clinical trials.

R&D expenses for the full year 2021 were $45.8 million, compared to $26.7 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase reflects a combined $6 million in milestone payments to Kuros Biosciences AG for achievement of patient dosing milestones in our trials, higher third-party CRO and manufacturing costs directly related to the vidutolimod clinical trials, and additional personnel and consulting costs associated with execution of the clinical trials. General and administration expenses (G&A): G&A expenses for the full year 2021 were $15.7 million, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in personnel and operating expense to support Checkmate operating for a full year in 2021 as a publicly traded company.

Net loss: Net loss for the full year 2021 was $61.4 million, compared to $36.9 million for the prior year.

Net loss for the full year 2021 was $61.4 million, compared to $36.9 million for the prior year. Cash, cash equivalents and investments: Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments were $70.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ product candidate, vidutolimod (CMP-001), is an advanced generation Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, delivered as a biologic virus-like particle utilizing a CpG-A oligodeoxynucleotide as a key component, designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, excepts per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2021

2020

Operating expenses: Research and development $ 45,819 $ 26,719 General and administrative 15,651 10,185 Total operating expenses 61,470 36,904 Loss from operations (61,470 ) (36,904 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 100 79 Loss on sale of available-for-sale investments (35 ) — Change in fair value of convertible notes -- (83 ) Total other income (expense), net 65 (4 ) Net loss $ (61,405 ) $ (36,908 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,616 9,560 Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders – basic and diluted $ (2.84 ) $ (4.49 )

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 70,887 $ 125,859 Other assets 7,951 7,215 Total assets $ 78,838 $ 133,074 Total liabilities $ 9,379 $ 7,875 Total stockholders’ equity 69,459 125,199 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 78,838 $ 133,074



