indie Semiconductor Announces Retirement of Bill Woodward and Appointment of Diane Biagianti to Its Board of Directors

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that Bill Woodward has retired and Diane Biagianti has been appointed to its board of directors. Biagianti currently serves as senior vice president and general counsel for Glaukos Corporation, a publicly traded medical technology and pharmaceutical company. Prior to joining Glaukos in 2020, Biagianti was chief responsibility officer for nine years at Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and critical care and surgical monitoring, responsible for global ethics and compliance, corporate sustainability and information security. Previously, she was with Advanced Medical Optics from 2002 to 2009, serving in various leadership positions, including as senior vice president and general counsel, and division vice president, legal section head upon Abbott Laboratories’ acquisition of Advanced Medical Optics in 2009 until 2011. Earlier, from 1997 to 2002, she served as vice president and assistant general counsel for Experian Information Solutions, Inc. She has also worked as a labor and employment attorney for O’Melveny & Myers LLP and a senior accountant for M.J. Seby & Associates, Ltd., CPAs.

“It has been an honor to be part of indie’s early journey, delivering and leading the original funding and helping to guide a talented team of entrepreneurs - now friends - from the very start,” said Bill Woodward, founder and managing director of Anthem Ventures. “indie has an incredible journey ahead of it and I will always be a long-term believer and investor and, as always, will continue to assist indie's outstanding management team and board of directors.”

“Over the past two decades, Bill has provided indie with invaluable advice and guidance and shaped indie into the successful public company we are today,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and CEO. “Bill is a visionary and instilled tenacity, a customer-centric focus and financial discipline into our DNA from the launch of indie back in 2007. I thank him for his numerous contributions along the way, which are too long to list within a press release. Quite simply, we wouldn’t be where we are today without Bill Woodward and, while we’ll miss him incredibly at the board level, I look forward to continuing our long-standing mentorship and friendship.”

“We are delighted to welcome Diane to our board of directors,” said David Aldrich, indie’s chairman of the board. “Diane is an accomplished business executive with extensive legal, corporate governance and cybersecurity expertise. Her insights will be invaluable as indie transitions to the next level via organic performance and M&A. I would also like to thank Bill for his stewardship of indie from inception to completion of our IPO. We will miss him greatly.”

“I am excited to be joining indie’s board of directors at this key growth stage,” said Biagianti. “indie is providing foundational technologies and products underpinning several strategic megatrends across automotive semiconductors. I look forward to leveraging my skillsets to support indie’s vision of creating an Autotech powerhouse.”

Biagianti earned a juris doctorate from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Arizona. She currently serves on the Audit and Governance Committees for Human Options, a non-profit organization supporting lives free from fear and domestic violence. From 2009 to 2021, she served as a board member and was Board President from 2019 to 2020 for this non-profit organization. She previously served as a member of the Orange County Bar Association Corporate Committee, and a board member of the Constitutional Rights Foundation. Biagianti is the recipient of PwC award for Leadership in the Advancement of Ethics in the medical device industry, the Orange County Anti-Defamation League Marcus Kaufman Jurisprudence award, and the Warren Christopher Values award.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors spanning multiple modalities including LiDAR, radar, ultrasound and vision for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden and Munich, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; Haifa, Israel; Quebec City, Canada; Tokyo, Japan and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

