Trust For Professional Managers Buys Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II, Hambro Perks Acquisition Co, Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp, Sells Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Berenson Acquisition Corp I

Investment company Trust For Professional Managers Current Portfolio ) buys Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II, Hambro Perks Acquisition Co, Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp, Zanite Acquisition Corp, Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc, sells Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Berenson Acquisition Corp I, StoneBridge Acquisition Corp, Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust For Professional Managers. As of 2021Q4, Trust For Professional Managers owns 313 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II (TSIB) - 106,459 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd (HPA1) - 75,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE) - 74,809 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 660.25% Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp (BACEU) - 68,750 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc (HLAH) - 65,000 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. New Position

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 106,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 68,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Zanite Acquisition Corp by 660.25%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 74,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 299.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 34,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp by 230.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Itiquira Acquisition Corp by 230.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84.

Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd by 86.96%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 1,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp by 91.93%. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 73.81%. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II by 78.09%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp by 69.89%. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp by 57.51%. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.