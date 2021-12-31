Trust For Professional Managers Buys Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II, Hambro Perks Acquisition Co, Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp, Sells Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Berenson Acquisition Corp I

- New Purchases: TSIB, HPA1, BACEU, HLAH, IVCBU, EOCW, GLEE, RCACU, SHAP.U, CLAQ, VGII, ADRT.U, WPCA, BPACU, APCA.U, CTAQ, LGTOU, RJAC.U, CNGLU, NFNT.U, BMAQ, SGII, TGAAU, AXH, MNTN.U, IFIN.U, STET.U, BIOSU, LOCC, APXIU, TWND, CRHC, XPOA, CFIV, RMGC, PDOT, GLSPT, SZZLU, GLLIU, ROSEU, ENTFU, ICNC.U, ARCKU, TOACU, FNVTU, TRAQ.U, LGSTU, IRRX.U, YSAC, SCVX, CPSR, KINZ, ENVI, ENVI, GCAC, GAPA, OACB, HCAR, MIT, ISLE, ISLE, COVA, OSTR, OEPW, ASAQ, LNFA, GLAQ, ESACU, AFACU, VMGAU, NETC.U, GEEXU, PRLHU, MPRA, TREB, DPCSU, BCSAU, SUAC.U, CRECU, EVE.U, CBRGU, BRD.U, GTACU, THACU, ADALU, AEAEU, ONYXU, XFINU, MBSC.U, LVACU, USCTU, SHCAU, APN.U, OLITU, NCACU, GFGDU, CCTSU, HSAQ, IOACU, ACDI.U, HTAQ.U, RCFA.U, BFAC.U, CCV, IGNY, MITA, PAFO, MTRY, PACI.U, WWAC, BGPPF, PHYT.U, JUN.U, FIACU, PCCTU, GOAC, EQD, DCRD, OXUS, LFTR, GNAC, AGAC, KAII, EPWR, MBTC, ROCAU, FLME, SMAP, CNDB, PIAI, FMAC, VTAQ, DUNE, TMKR, LHC, SPTK, ISAA, BLNG, WRAC, AHRNU, GOGN.U, VCXA, BOAC, PTIC, RCHG, IGAC, ATSPT, ERES, MACU, TACA, OTEC, GGGV, CDAQU, AHPA, OXAC, CENQ, NFYS.U, IXAQU, MEOA, WWACU, REVE, DTRT, OHAAU, SCMAU, PEGRU, SEDA.U, MLAIU, INTEU, LIONU, ENPC, PMVC, VYGG, HIGA, EUCR, CONX, PHIC, ARBG, SNRH, COOL, EPHY, GSAQ, FCAX, PNTM, HCIC, PGRW, HCII, FSSI, JWSM, TBCP, SDAC, JOFF, HHLA, ACII, PICC, SLAC, CHAA, SCOB, CVII, PSAG, SPGS, NVSA, SLAM, WARR, ASZ, TSPQ, OHPA, ANZU, LOKM, NSTC, MACC, IPVA, IACC, FRXB, ESM, LCAA, PLMI, TETC, KSI, REVH, AAQC, GGMC, LEGA, STRE, RKTA, LCA, LCA, CLBR, EGGF, THCP, CORS, PFTA, APTM, MTAL, SWSS, JAQC, KCGI, PEPLU, CCAI, INAQ, BNNR, FLAG, FLAG, SLVR, PHYT, NMMC, TMPM, KWAC, MPRAU, FLAC, RXRA, RNERU, HPX, KLAQ, NOAC, EDTX, EDTX, INKA, SWET, ADRA, TCAC, FHLTU, IPAXU, BACA, LMAO,
- Added Positions: ZNTE, MUDS, MUDS, ITQ, TWNI, GLBL, GLBL, AUS, GACQ, MOTV, NAAC, VHAQ, ACRO, ACQR, SCOA, NDAC, TIOA, HIII, CPUH, HAAC, DRAY, PRPB,
- Reduced Positions: BTWN, KAHC, APSG, HZON, MAQC, FTPA, NXU, ACTD, MBAC, GSQD, COLI, HCCC, SLCR, PACX, ADER, PV, PUCK, OPA, IMAQ, SPKB, PFDR, LJAQ, HERA, GIW, ITHX, PAQC, BRIV,
- Sold Out: PRBM.U, PSTH, BACA.U, APACU, KURI, CCAC, ACEV, DWACU, HCAQ, GIG, ARGUU, LVRA, ISOS,
For the details of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossingbridge+pre-merger+spac+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF
- Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II (TSIB) - 106,459 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd (HPA1) - 75,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE) - 74,809 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 660.25%
- Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp (BACEU) - 68,750 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc (HLAH) - 65,000 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 106,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd (HPA1)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp (BACEU)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 68,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc (HLAH)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (IVCBU)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Elliott Opportunity II Corp (EOCW)
Trust For Professional Managers initiated holding in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE)
Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Zanite Acquisition Corp by 660.25%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 74,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 299.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 34,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II by 299.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 34,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tailwind International Acquisition Corp (TWNI)
Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp by 230.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Itiquira Acquisition Corp (ITQ)
Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Itiquira Acquisition Corp by 230.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBL)
Trust For Professional Managers added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)
Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84.Sold Out: Berenson Acquisition Corp I (BACA.U)
Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (APACU)
Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.14.Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURI)
Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
Trust For Professional Managers sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Reduced: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)
Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd by 86.96%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 1,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)
Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp by 91.93%. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 626 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 73.81%. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON)
Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II by 78.09%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp (MAQC)
Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp by 69.89%. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp (FTPA)
Trust For Professional Managers reduced to a holding in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp by 57.51%. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Trust For Professional Managers still held 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF. Also check out:
1. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF keeps buying