AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio. As of 2021Q4, AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio owns 47 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 17,434 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 8,372 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 41,032 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 20,154 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,623 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $269.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.