AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc

- Added Positions: BDX, DHR, HD, TEL, BLD, APTV, SBAC, ANSS, MSI, TREX, TTEK, SIVB, HXL, PHG, MSFT, ROK, STE, NXPI, WM, NKE, ICE, FLEX, NEE, LITE, CIEN, ALC, AAPL, MSCI, V, KEYS, COIN, ADBE, AWK, MPWR, BRKR, AFL, VWDRY, UNH, PG, MMS, WOLF, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA,
- Sold Out: PYPL, TWLO,
For the details of AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ab+sustainable+us+thematic+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 17,434 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 8,372 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 41,032 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 20,154 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,623 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $269.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.
