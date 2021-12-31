Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc

Investment company AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio. As of 2021Q4, AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio owns 47 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 17,434 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
  2. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 8,372 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 41,032 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  4. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 20,154 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,623 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $269.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

AB Sustainable US Thematic Portfolio sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.



