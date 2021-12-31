Ab Cap Fund, Inc. Buys BCE Inc, ASML Holding NV, Unicharm Corp, Sells Intertrust NV, Logitech International SA, Aristocrat Leisure

- New Purchases: BCE, ASML, 8113, IGG, EQNR, 0N4T, 3765,
- Added Positions: VNA, 3092, SAN, AUTO, LUMI, 4307, RY, KGF, REL, ROG, PGHN, AVST, SU, TD, NESN, WKL, ADM, NICE, ALV, OTEX, GALE, CSU, PNDORA, S68, 7832, 4768, ENEL, CAP, 2330, 9432, 8306, SWMA, ASSA B, D05, AD, SAP, NOVO B, 00011, MC, JMAT, 9843, 2371,
- Reduced Positions: LOGN, SAMPO, 4716, 9735, 9435, PM, 8951, AKZA, EDP, CTEC, 6758,
- Sold Out: INTER, ALL, CCA,
These are the top 5 holdings of AB International Strategic Core Portfolio
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 67,482 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- Constellation Software Inc (CSU) - 12,563 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- RELX PLC (REL) - 644,138 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN) - 12,701 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- DBS Group Holdings Ltd (D05) - 794,300 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 154,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $611.6 and $770.5, with an estimated average price of $694.64. The stock is now traded at around $622.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unicharm Corp (8113)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Unicharm Corp. The purchase prices were between $4393 and $5080, with an estimated average price of $4745.89. The stock is now traded at around $4372.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 105,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in IG Group Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 339,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equinor ASA (EQNR)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $213.75 and $249.65, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $322.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 138,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $104.32 and $112.22, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $99.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 286,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vonovia SE (VNA)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Vonovia SE by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $47.63 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $42.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 141,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zozo Inc (3092)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Zozo Inc by 170.41%. The purchase prices were between $3425 and $4275, with an estimated average price of $3759.52. The stock is now traded at around $3265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 139,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intertrust NV (INTER)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Intertrust NV. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.56.Sold Out: Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ALL)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.58 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $45.56.Sold Out: Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Cogeco Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $96.47 and $113.08, with an estimated average price of $103.19.Reduced: Logitech International SA (LOGN)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Logitech International SA by 65.14%. The sale prices were between $71.12 and $83.22, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 24,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Sampo Oyj (SAMPO)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sampo Oyj by 35.58%. The sale prices were between $42.69 and $46.89, with an estimated average price of $44.54. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 105,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Oracle Corp Japan (4716)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp Japan by 23.55%. The sale prices were between $8640 and $11160, with an estimated average price of $10259.3. The stock is now traded at around $8900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 95,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SECOM Co Ltd (9735)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in SECOM Co Ltd by 38.84%. The sale prices were between $7603 and $8300, with an estimated average price of $7908.52. The stock is now traded at around $9011.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 45,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Hikari Tsushin Inc (9435)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hikari Tsushin Inc by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $16460 and $18800, with an estimated average price of $17880.5. The stock is now traded at around $14340.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 22,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Ab Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 20.21%. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Ab Cap Fund, Inc. still held 72,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.
