Annual Report 2021: Vitrolife AB (publ)

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 30, 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife has today published its Annual Report for 2021. The document is attached to this press release and is also available on www.vitrolife.com.

Distribution of the printed versions of the Annual Reports to those shareholders who have requested dispatch, will be done by mail during the week commencing 11 April.

The printed version of the Annual Report can be ordered on the company's website www.vitrolife.com, by phone +46 (0)31 721 80 00 or by email [email protected].

Gothenburg, Sweden
March 30, 2022
VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

