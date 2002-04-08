Brunswick Corporation Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report & Announces Hiring of Company's First Chief Sustainability Officer

METTAWA, Ill., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, “Together for the Planet ,” highlighting the Company’s industry-leading sustainability achievements, while also announcing that it has hired Jennifer Koenig as the Company’s first Chief Sustainability Officer.

The report as well as the addition of this newly created senior level position fortifies Brunswick’s ongoing commitment to advancing enterprise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.

“As the world’s largest recreational marine company, Brunswick is uniquely positioned to pave the way within the boating industry to implement sustainable, responsible business practices which are highlighted in our annual report,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that Jennifer will be joining our team as our new Chief Sustainability Officer as she brings an impressive breadth of knowledge and demonstrated success building an effective sustainability program. I look forward to working directly with Jennifer as she leads our continued efforts to implement responsible and sustainable business practices and products.”

Koenig most recently served as vice president of ESG at Stericycle, Inc. a leading provider of compliance-based solutions. In this role, she was the first dedicated leader focused on building a global ESG and sustainability program for the company. Koenig also held roles as vice president responsible for investor relations, corporate communications, and marketing at Stericycle.

“I am thrilled to join the Brunswick team and support the Company’s commitment to lead in sustainability,” said Koenig. “As the leader in the marine industry, Brunswick has made tremendous strides advancing an ESG strategy that positively impacts our communities and promotes environmental stewardship in all areas of the business.”

Brunswick’s continued leadership position in the marine industry is outlined in the Company’s 2021 Sustainability Report. The report’s 2021 ESG highlights, and accomplishments include:

Reporting the lowest recordable incident rate in Company history (for the second consecutive year).

Achieving zero-waste-to-landfill status at Mercury Marine’s Land ‘N’ Sea/Kellogg Marine warehouse, shipping and receiving operations in Old Lyme, Connecticut– the third Brunswick location to earn this designation.

Introducing Brunswick’s TIDE (Together: Inclusion, Diversity and Equity) program focused on sponsoring DEI initiatives across the enterprise.

Introducing and developing products that are expected to result in significant carbon emissions reductions, including the Fathom advanced battery system that replaces gasoline generator sets on boats and RVs and several electric propulsion products coming to market.

Earning an “Industry Top-Rated Company” designation from Sustainalytics, a global provider of ESG ratings and research, which assessed Brunswick to be at low risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors.

In 2021, Brunswick was recognized multiple times for ESG initiatives, including being named to Forbes’ lists of America’s Best Employers for Women, America’s Best Employers for Diversity, and America’s Best Employers for Veterans. In addition, the Company was named by Newsweek to its 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies and was ranked in the Top 15% on the Forbes America’s Best Large Employers list, and in the top 10 companies in the world within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

The full report can be accessed at: https://www.brunswick.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability

About Brunswick

