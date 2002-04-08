BioElectronics' RecoveryRx Pain Relief Device Receives Clearance from Cofepris, Launching Distribution in Mexico

FREDERICK, MD, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation (https://www.bielcorp.com/ ( BIEL) today announced its distribution partner in Mexico has received authorization from Mexican FDA (Cofepris), which allows for the importation of the RecoveryRx® device into Mexico.e

Novro Med S.A. de C.V. has contracted for the exclusive distribution rights for RecoveryRx® in Mexico. It is expected that they will receive their initial stocking order during the 2nd quarter, 2022.

“After several months of working with Cofepris, we can proudly announce we have obtained the regulatory approval for RecoveryRx®. We are very excited that we can bring this drug-free pain therapy device to patients in Mexico. We look forward to working with BioElectronics to improve patient care in Mexico,” said Marcela Flores, General Manager of Novro Med S.A de C.V.

About Novro Med S.A. de C.V.: Novro Med S.A. de C.V. is managed by Global Tech which imports, distributes, and markets medical devices and other disposable medical items in Mexico. They have more than18 years of experience in the Mexican market. Their focus is orthopedics, implants, neurosurgery, biological, protection and neuromonitoring. For more information, visit www.globaltech.com.mx

About BioElectronics: BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the manufacturer of industry leading disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices for the over-the-counter treatment of back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for post-operative pain and wound care. For more information, visit www.bielcorp.com

Certain information set forth in this email contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this email are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.





Contact:

Paul Knopick

[email protected]

949.697.1323