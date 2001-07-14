Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Launches New Urinary Tract Infection Product Through Distributors in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched Microdox®, an urinary tract infection catheter and bladder rinse in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

Microdox® is a super-oxidized solution based on Sonoma’s patented Microcyn® Technology intended to treat and prevent infections in the urinary tract and bladder. Microdox® is a non-irritating and non-toxic solution and is ready for immediate use. Microdox® is currently available through Sonoma’s partners, Te Arai BioFarma in New Zealand and Australia, and NuAngle in South Africa.

“We believe Microdox® is a unique bladder irrigation that fulfils the requirements of an effective adjunct UTI prevention and treatment for the removal of UTI-causing bacteria, bacterial biofilms and drug-resistant strains,” said Scott Lissington, COO of Te Arai BioFarma.

“We look forward to the benefits that Microdox® will offer in the prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections to health care professionals. This is a revolutionary treatment to patients that have been struggling with complicated, antibiotic resistant and recurrent UTIs,” said Lindsay Shahim, Director of NuAngle.

“We are pleased to bring our partners this new indication for Microdox® that will help reduce urinary tract infections for their patients. Through the science and development of Microcyn® Technology our aim is to improve the quality of life for patients, including those that require a bladder and catheter rinse,” said Bruce Thornton, COO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “Our proprietary Microcyn® technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety.”

About Te Arai BioFarma Ltd.

Te Arai BioFarma Limited is a privately owned New Zealand and Australian company specializing in medical devices and specialty medicines. We aim to improve health and productivity through the affordable control and prevention of disease. Te Arai BioFarma is committed to maintaining long term collaborative and innovative relationships with significant global suppliers of health products. Through partnering with leading suppliers both locally and internationally, Te Arai BioFarma is committed to ensuring the highest standard of care is taken in bringing products from these suppliers to Australasia. More information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tearaibiofarma.com.au%2Fmicrodox

About NuAngle

NuAngle was established in 1999 and has since built successful partnerships with leading international companies with innovative brands and products backed by clinical and scientific foundations. NuAngle started as a medical device supplier in the urological field but has since expanded into other medical markets (female and male health, surgery, and wound care) as well as the specialized aesthetics market. NuAngle strives to be the best medical device and medical product supplier. NuAngle distributes products across Southern Africa and outlying coastal islands. More information can be found at www.nuangle.co.za%2Fabout-us%2F

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected]

