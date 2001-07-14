BJ's Wholesale Club Launches Same-Day Select, Expanding Same-Day Delivery Offering for Members

BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced the chainwide rollout of Same-Day Select, a Membership add-on to its popular Same-Day Delivery service.

BJ’s Same-Day Select service is an upgrade option for BJ’s Wholesale Club members, allowing them to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries, delivered in as little as two hours*. The chainwide launch follows the successful testing of the program over the last six months.

“We know convenience and value are key to our members, and with BJ’s Same-Day Delivery, our members can have all the great value they expect from the club delivered right to their front door,” said Monica Schwartz, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to expand on our service by offering our members both a package or an unlimited option for deliveries to make the convenience and savings easier than ever.”

Members have the option of selecting from two different Same-Day Select packages:

- Same-Day Select Multipack: 12 free deliveries for a one-year period ($55)

- Same-Day Select Unlimited: Unlimited free deliveries for a one-year period ($100)

“This program was designed to help our members take advantage of the benefits of Same-Day Delivery, while saving them time and money,” said Tim Morningstar, EVP and Chief Membership Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “The immense success in our testing shows that our member recognizes the added value that this service provides, further contributing to the benefits of being a BJ’s member.”

Members can enroll in Same-Day Select online to start saving with this program immediately. All grocery items, including fresh foods and everyday household essentials, are available for delivery. Additionally, members using Same-Day Select receive in-club pricing as well as the ability to earn rewards and use BJ’s coupons. Eligible items may vary by location. Orders must meet a minimum of $60 to qualify for Same-Day Select delivery.

BJ’s continues to help members shop their way with a variety of convenient shopping options including shopping online at BJs.com, using the+BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+mobile+app, with digital+coupons, in-club+pickup, curbside+pickup, same-day+delivery and ExpressPay.

In addition to launching Same-Day Select, BJ’s continues to bring everyday value through:

Unbeatable grocery store prices: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

A risk-free membership: Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Even more savings: Members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons.

Choosing the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery** or ship-to-home.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

*Terms and conditions apply.

**Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com%2FSameDayDelivery to determine if same-day delivery is available in your location.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 226 clubs and 158 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

