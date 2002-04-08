Capital City Bank Names New Chief Diversity Officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank proudly announces Sharon Bradley has been named to its senior management team in the new role of chief diversity officer (CDO). As the community bank’s first CDO, Bradley’s primary responsibility is ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of its mission and goals by providing focused leadership and promoting strategies and policies that support these critical values across all areas of the Company.

Capital City Bank has previously relied on Bradley’s transformational leadership and passion for equality and human rights both as a tenured member of its human resources team as well as founder and champion of its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Council. Bradley has led the focus on DE&I for the Company since June 2020, when she began working toward establishing an official DE&I Council and steering efforts to formulate strategy for ensuring the values of diversity, equity and inclusion permeate all areas of business and operations. In the dual role of CDO and DE&I Council chair, she will continue leading those efforts while facilitating a better understanding of the importance of DE&I initiatives in creating a work culture where every associate is protected, feels safe and is treated with dignity and respect, and driving positive change that promotes an enterprise-wide atmosphere of inclusiveness.

“Throughout our 127-year history, Capital City Bank has long demonstrated a deep-rooted commitment to helping strengthen and lift up the communities we serve, which we believe includes our own Capital City family,” said Chief Operating Officer Beth Corum. “The way we serve and support our internal associate communities forms the foundation for how we serve our client relationships and community partnerships. We are proud to continue our legacy of difference-making by committing to grow a more diverse workforce and nurture a culture of inclusion within our workplaces. As we work to enhance our internal relationships, we also amplify the impact we can effect as trusted bankers and loyal neighbors.”

Bradley is a vice president of the Company with 28 years of service. She began her career with Capital City Bank in 1994 as a teller and advanced to head teller, client service center representative and banking office manager before joining the HR team in 2013. In her last-held position of Human Resources Consultant – Staffing, she was charged with partnering with managers to provide strategy and support in all areas of staffing, including recruiting, hiring and associate relations. Bradley holds her SHRM-CP certification and is currently working toward her MBA in Human Resources Management at Saint Leo University. She received her Bachelor of Applied Science in Business and Organizational Leadership from Valencia College in Orlando, Fla. and earned an Associate of Arts degree from North Florida College in Madison, Fla.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. ( CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

