Palantir Announces its Inaugural Federal Advisory Board

Palantir Technologies Inc. today unveiled members of its inaugural Palantir Federal Advisory Board (PFAB). This highly respected group of leaders will provide their expert perspectives on today’s defense, intelligence, and homeland security challenges, enabling Palantir to continue to meet the evolving and complex needs of its United States Government (USG) customers.

Members of the board include:

The Honorable Christine H. Fox, Former Acting Deputy Secretary of Defense, and Former Assistant Director, Policy and Analysis, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

General Carter F. Ham, USA (Retired), Former Commander, United States Africa Command, and Former President and CEO of the Association of the United States Army

The Honorable Deborah Lee James, Former Secretary of the United States Air Force

Admiral William H. McRaven, USN (Retired), Former Commander, United States Special Operations Command, and Former Chancellor of the University of Texas

Vice Admiral Peter V. Neffenger, USCG (Retired), Former Vice Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, and Former TSA Administrator, United States Department of Homeland Security

The Honorable Jeh C. Johnson, former Secretary of Homeland Security at the Department of Homeland Security and Counselor to Palantir, will also join PFAB meetings.

This board reaffirms Palantir’s commitment to the US Government and puts first class advisors at the intersection of Palantir and its government customers. This group of experts have first-hand experience facing America’s most urgent threats. As pioneers and innovators, they know that the institutions charged with protecting the United States can no longer do so adequately without the kind of readily deployable emerging technology that companies like Palantir offer.

“From the outset, Palantir has built software to solve the most critical problems facing the United States and its allies abroad,” said Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies Inc. “We invited these national security leaders to join our first government advisory board because of the exceptional contributions they have made to this country in their years of public service, as well as the expertise and unwavering integrity they have brought to addressing the most significant national security challenges we collectively face.”

Since its inception in 2003, Palantir has partnered with some of America’s – and the world’s – most important institutions to transform how they use data and technology. Palantir has valued partnerships with the US Government, and its mission-driven commitment has generated an increase in demand for Palantir’s operating system across federal agencies. That work is more important now than ever before.

“We’re excited to formally welcome these leaders to the Palantir team,” said Aki Jain, President of Palantir USG. “At the heart of everything we do and every mission we undertake, is an unequivocal commitment to maintaining America’s technological superiority. These national security leaders have a combined 230 years of first-hand experience in addressing our most complex threats. They understand how advanced technologies are profoundly changing the national security landscape and will advise us on how to more effectively translate our cutting-edge tech into operational advantage for our government partners.”

Whether assisting in counter-terrorism operations or helping plan for near peer competition, Palantir provides cutting-edge technology to the United States Armed Services and its allies. In an era of rapidly evolving threats and geopolitical complexity, decision makers and warfighters need software capabilities that we believe can only come from the commercial marketplace.

Reflecting on her experience in the US Air Force, Secretary James said, “Having worked both inside the DoD and in industry, I know firsthand the critical role that innovative companies play in national security and that leveraging our best engineers is vital for America’s defense. Palantir’s rapid adoption in the Air Force, as well as in the other military services, reflects both their technical talent and commitment to the mission to support the government and its allies. It is an honor to join them as we embark on this next chapter.”

“Throughout my time in the Navy and in particular with the special operations community, having superior technology was instrumental in achieving success on the battlefield,” Admiral McRaven said about the role Palantir plays supporting the warfighter. “I am proud to be part of a company that works relentlessly to solve the country’s most complex problems, and I look forward to working with the engineers and the leadership team at Palantir to help empower the next generation of young warriors.”

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies is a technology company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, to helping government agencies fight COVID-19, to helping secure global supply chains, Palantir supports customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com%2Ffederal-advisory-board.

Forward-Looking Statements

