Confirmation of Appointment of Timothy Scannell to Renalytix Board of Directors

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix Plc ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced that, following the Company’s announcement on February 22, 2022, Timothy Scannell has been appointed to the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director of Renalytix.



As an accomplished leader in healthcare innovation, Mr. Scannell brings more than 30 years of experience in medical technology to the Renalytix Board, and previously served as President and C.O.O. of Stryker. Mr. Scannell currently serves as Chair of Insulet Corporation’s board of directors and serves on the board of directors for Novocure and Collagen Matrix. He holds Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Notre Dame.

AIM Rule Regulatory Disclosures

In accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules, Timothy (Tim) John Scannell (aged 57) holds or has held in the past 5 years the following directorships and partnerships:

Save for the disclosures above, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

About Kidney Disease

Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and one out of two people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD.1 Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer.2 Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.3

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that enables early-stage chronic kidney disease progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

About KidneyIntelX

KidneyIntelX, is a first-of-kind solution that enables early-stage diabetic kidney diseases (DKD) progression risk assessment by combining diverse data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record, or EHR, systems, and employs a proprietary algorithm to generate a unique patient risk score. This patient risk score enables prediction of progressive kidney function decline in CKD, allowing physicians and healthcare systems to optimize the allocation of treatments and clinical resources to patients at highest risk

Forward Looking Statements

