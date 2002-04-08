Johnny Rockets to Open in Israel with 10-Store Development Deal

All-American Burger Brand Continues Rapid Middle East Expansion

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal to expand into Israel with 10 new franchised locations. Franchisee F and J Master License LTD. is leading the deal to bring Johnny Rockets to the country with the restaurants set to open over the next 10 years.

“The demand for all-American fare continues to grow in Israel,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “We saw great opportunity in partnering with F and J Master License LTD. and their real estate portfolio to capitalize on this by bringing one of the most iconic American burger brands to the country, Johnny Rockets. On an international level, we continue to invest in the Middle East market, which enjoys strong performance in the region across the FAT Brands portfolio.”

“Johnny Rockets is the definition of classic American food,” said Farid Abu Zariyeh of F and J Master License LTD. “When you walk into a restaurant, the experience begins. From the 1950s diner feel to the delicious food, we can’t wait to open our first location in the country so locals can see why the chain has developed such a strong following over the years.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened on June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience. The new Israel locations will serve up cooked-to-order burgers and indulgent, hand-spun real ice cream shakes. The menu also includes veggie burgers, chicken and other sandwiches, crispy fries and onion rings, salads and kids meals.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is an iconic, world-renowned, hamburger restaurant franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic, lifestyle, the brand offers friendly service in an upbeat atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

