Arrow Electronics Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE:ARW, Financial) announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report today, at www.arrow.com%2Fesg. The report expands on prior Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reports and details ESG performance in 2021 as well as goals for 2022 and beyond.

“We are proud to release Arrow’s inaugural ESG report, showcasing our accountability for corporate citizenship that advances Arrow’s business strategy,” said Gretchen K. Zech, Chief Governance, Sustainability, and Human Resources Officer. “We recognize our unique position as an enabler of innovation and understand that our public commitments and actions have the potential to help address some of the world’s most pressing economic, social, and environmental challenges.”

The report underscores the company’s broader, strategic initiative to further integrate ESG in all aspects of operation to add greater value to the company and global community.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

