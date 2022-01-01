UBS Opens New Branch Office Locations in Greenwich and Stamford, Connecticut

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced new branch office locations in Greenwich and Stamford in Connecticut. UBS’s decision to invest and relocate its Greenwich and Stamford offices recognizes the area’s burgeoning economic development and reinforces its commitment to providing clients with premier wealth management advice and service.

Over the past year, Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management, and Mara Glassel, Soundview Market Head for UBS Wealth Management USA, have been focused on growing the firm’s presence in Connecticut with High Net Worth and Ultra-High Net Worth clients.

“Connecticut is a very important market to UBS and home to many of our talented Financial Advisors,” said Julie. “We are committed to embracing new ways of working by providing our employees with productive workspaces located closer to where they live and believe our new offices will enable us to better serve our clients’ needs.”

The Greenwich office relocated to 100 West Putnam Avenue from 100 Field Point Road and the Stamford office relocated to 600 Washington Boulevard from 750 Washington Boulevard.

“We are excited to welcome employees and clients to our new locations in Greenwich and Stamford, which are both state-of-the-art facilities,” said Mara. “UBS has a bright future in Connecticut and the investment in this state underscores our desire to be the wealth manager of choice in Fairfield County.”

The new Greenwich branch office spans one full floor, occupying roughly 15,000 square feet, and is set within a tree-lined campus featuring two historical homes -- the Museum Building and Slagle House -- that were converted to office space. The property features a tenant lounge with modern interiors, a courtesy snack and café bar, an outdoor dining area with a shaded patio, a remodeled fitness center, and a parking garage with over 400 parking spaces. The office is steps away from world-class retail and restaurants on Greenwich Avenue and is within walking distance of the Greenwich Metro-North train station with service to Manhattan’s Grand Central Station.

The new Stamford branch office occupies approximately 20,000 square feet and includes a new satellite location for the UBS International Division, which provides tailored financial products and services to Ultra-High Net Worth international clients. The building features a hands-free, destination driven elevator system with oversized cabs, along with touchless revolving entry doors. The building’s HVAC systems feature MERV-14 hospital grade filtration and monitored fresh air intake. Other amenities include a newly renovated fitness center, café, coffee bar and lounge, and a sprawling 1-acre outdoor terrace. UBS also maintains additional space located at 600 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, occupying approximately 100,000 square feet.

The new Greenwich and Stamford locations are designed with the needs of our clients and employees in mind. Both locations feature open floor plans that minimize private offices to foster increased collaboration and dedicated client-facing areas with meeting rooms equipped with technology and displays to support virtual client interaction. The offices will also qualify for LEED Certification, a globally recognized rating system that provides a framework for the indoor environmental quality of buildings.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

