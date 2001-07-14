Calix Added to Forbes Annual List of America's Top 50 Mid-Sized Companies

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced it has been chosen by global media company Forbes as one of the top 50 companies on its 2022 list of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies. Calix is the leading provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable even the smallest broadband service provider (BSP) to simplify their business to attain the lowest possible OPEX. At the same time, Calix enables them to excite their subscribers with an ever-growing portfolio of experiences that grows subscriber loyalty, brand power, revenue, and community. With more than %241+billion+invested in the Intelligent+Access+EDGE and Revenue+EDGE platforms, that mission focused on BSP success has become a reality.

To find the best performers, Forbes used data from FactSet to compile its annual list of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Forbes screened more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion to find 599 companies that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5.

Calix drives growth through a unique set of core beliefs and best practices, including:

Award-winning innovation and customer success focus that enables BSP transformation. The Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms enable even the smallest BSP to innovate and transform as if they had the resources of a global giant. The platforms are supported by the Calix Customer+Success army and innovative programs such as the market+activation program that enables BSPs to quickly adopt industry best practices across marketing, support, and operations to ensure they dominate their market and crush the consumer giant competition.

Award-winning culture—owned and constantly improved by Calix team members. Calix culture is improved every day by team members who make Calix a better place to work through a "better, better, never best" mindset. In January 2022, Calix ranked #12 out of the top 50 U.S. small and medium businesses on Glassdoor's annual "Employee Choice Awards." In 2021, workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably ranked Calix in the top five percent of large U.S. companies, with awards for "Best Company for Women" and "Best Company for Diversity."

Work-from-anywhere culture that has existed since 2016 and attracts top talent. Calix has a longstanding commitment to "work from anywhere" for employees—since well before the COVID-19 pandemic began and big tech companies began to embrace remote work. This practice lets Calix hire the industry's best and brightest talent regardless of location. Calix recently completed the biggest hiring quarter in the company's history and will continue to expand its workforce throughout 2022. The Calix Career page is constantly updated and available for review.

"Success is all about people. Our award-winning culture is due to our team members adopting the better, better, never best mindset to improve personally and as a team,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “We also have the good fortune to work with incredible people through our BSP partnerships. Customers such as Brad Moline, CEO of ALLO Communications, and Gary Johnson, CEO of Paul Bunyan Communications, are tightly focused on improving their communities and have been critical to the Calix strategy. The Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE are unique in the market enabling Calix to bring new capabilities to market at a rate that has never been seen before. Thanks to our partners’ input in our Customer Advisory Boards, we are ensuring that they have the right capabilities to enable incredible success and help their teams crush the consumer giants while achieving their goals of stronger local communities. We are very grateful to our team members and BSP customers for their partnership that made this Forbes award a reality.”

Calix is consistently ranked among the best large companies for culture and leadership.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

