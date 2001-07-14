LiveVox's SpeechIQ® with Quality Management Awarded Best Innovation in Customer Experience at Enterprise Connect 2022

LiveVox+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has been awarded Best Innovation in Customer Experience at Enterprise Connect 2022 for its SpeechIQ with Quality Management solution. The Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry, with a focus on technology advancement, innovation and business impact.

LiveVox+SpeechIQ+with+Quality+Management seamlessly integrates multi-channel speech analytics with robust quality management tools to give organizations 100% visibility and understanding of the voice, email, SMS, and chat conversations handled by their teams as well as the ability to take action and improve contact center performance. Unlocking data about how agents and customers interact across communication channels can deliver fast insights to transform agent performance, customer experience, and campaign effectiveness for optimal business outcomes. Contact centers using LiveVox’s SpeechIQ with Quality Management solution have reported increased agent engagement, particularly in remote-work and hybrid environments.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Enterprise Connect for delivering tangible value to the data-driven enterprise – particularly when it comes to improving customer experience,” said Louis Summe, CEO, LiveVox. “Our AI-powered SpeechIQ with Quality Management solution provides contact center managers and supervisors with a single, easy-to-use solution that illuminates what is actually happening during conversations with customers, regardless of channel. Supervisors can take the generated insights and provide agents with precise coaching that agents can use to have more meaningful interactions with customers. This win validates one of our guiding principles - that data from customer interactions can be a transformative source of insight for businesses.”

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at %40LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision-makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), which provides daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, virtual events, and a Webinar series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com%2Forlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa+Tech.

