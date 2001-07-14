Barnes & Noble Education Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced it has been selected by Newsweek as one of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022. Barnes & Noble Education was ranked as the #1 Most Trusted Company in the Retail industry category — and the only education company included in the final list of 32 retail companies.

“We are honored to be named one of America’s Most Trusted Companies, a recognition that truly exemplifies our commitment to the students, faculty and institutions that we serve across our more than 1,400 campus bookstores,” said Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of BNED. “Providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of students throughout their educational journey is at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to building on our proven track record and strong, trusted relationships to continue delivering value to all our stakeholders.”

For its inaugural America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 list, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a leading data and business statistics platform, to conduct an independent survey of customer trust, investor trust and employee trust based on a representative sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies across 22 different industries, submitting a total of more than 110,000 evaluations. The survey included all publicly-traded companies headquartered in the United States with revenues over $500 million, and the results were 40% weighted towards customer trust and investor trust, respectively, and 20% weighted toward employee trust. The 400 companies with the highest score were awarded America’s Most Trusted Companies – the full list and additional information about the methodology are available here.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, unparalleled best-in-class assortment of school apparel through a strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005358/en/