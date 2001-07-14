IonQ Named As One Of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies

Today, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, was named to TIME’s annual TIME100+Most+Influential+Companies+list. This ranking highlights 100 companies that are making an extraordinary impact across the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005526/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“IonQ is honored to be a part of this year’s TIME100 Most Influential Companies list,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “TIME’s recognition of quantum computing’s impact, and its specific recognition of IonQ’s role as an industry leader underscores the viability and promise of what’s possible as we usher in the era of quantum computing.”

IonQ was selected for inclusion in the “New Frontiers” category. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector—ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology—from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. TIME editors then evaluated each nominee on factors including company relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.

IonQ's inclusion in the TIME100 is the company's latest achievement in a year of significant momentum in business and technical breakthroughs. On Monday, IonQ announced the Company’s Q4 2021 and Full Year 2021 earnings. During this announcement, the team highlighted remarkable technology progress and announced that it achieved more than triple its original bookings projection. In October, IonQ became the first publicly traded pure-play quantum computing company.

As for technical breakthroughs, this year, IonQ introduced IonQ Aria, the world’s most powerful quantum computer, based on standard+application-oriented+industry+benchmarks; discovered a new+family+of+quantum+gates that can accelerate quantum algorithms and can only be conducted on IonQ and Duke University systems; became the first company to+use+barium+ions+as+qubits to further enable advanced quantum computing architectures; and secured a public-private+manufacturing+partnership+with+Pacific+Northwest+National+Lab+%28PNNL%29 to produce barium qubits. IonQ is also the only quantum hardware company with computers accessible on all three major cloud providers, and its computers are being used to tackle problems ranging from financial+modeling to electric+vehicle+battery+chemistry and risk+management.

See the complete TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2022 list here: time.com%2F100companies

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s latest generation quantum computer, IonQ Aria, is the world’s most powerful quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME's mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world's most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World's Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ Aria’s technical achievements, future potential, and status in the quantum computing industry. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent incursion into Ukraine. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005526/en/