NeuroSense Therapeutics CEO Provides Key Corporate Update Video

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today released a video presentation with a corporate update from its Founder and CEO Alon Ben-Noon, View video here: https://youtu.be/MMXhD9DhPZg

Highlights of the presentation include the following:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Clinical Program for Lead Drug Candidate PrimeC

2 clinical studies commencing Q2 2022

- Pharmacokinetic study to be conducted under an FDA IND on track to be initiated in the coming weeks

- Phase IIb double-blind placebo controlled multinational study

Evaluation of PrimeC in these studies aims to confirm the synergism of the compounds in this combination drug therapy and maximize its potential therapeutic effect





Phase IIb study with PrimeC's unique formulation is expected to demonstrate even better results than those already demonstrated in the previous Phase IIa study which achieved its endpoints





Investigation of ALS biomarkers will continue in conjunction with Massachusetts General Hospital and may assist NeuroSense to increase the probability of success in a future pivotal clinical study

Pipeline and IP Coverage

Data are expected in Q2 2022 from a biomarker study of NeuroSense's drug candidate CogniC in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, which may lead to a groundbreaking clinical study





In H2 2022 data are expected from preclinical studies of StabiliC in the treatment of Parkinson's disease, expected to lead to initiation of a Phase I/II study





Expansion of IP estate with a key patent granted in the US and Australia with other territories expected to follow soon

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

