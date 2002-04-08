Hannes Snellman selects Intapp to deliver industry leading risk management and compliance solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp ( INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industries, today announced that Nordic law firm Hannes Snellman has selected OnePlace Risk & Compliance as its risk management and compliance suite.



OnePlace Risk & Compliance helps professionals quickly and thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout the client lifecycle. Using workflow, third-party data, applied AI, and predictive risk scoring, the suite automates processes associated with new business acceptance and streamlines critical risk management activities such as search, analysis, clearance, and reporting.

“We at Hannes Snellman are aiming to offer first-class client service to our clients in every phase of an assignment,” said Mervi Barth, Compliance Officer at Hannes Snellman. “OnePlace for Risk & Compliance will help us quickly and seamlessly onboard new business while managing risk. This suite will be an important tool in allowing us to ensure that new assignments meet regulatory and ethical considerations, while enabling us to quickly bring the best of our firm to each client.”

“We‘re looking forward to partnering with Hannes Snellman,” said Nigel Riley, General Manager of Risk and Compliance at Intapp. “Implementing OnePlace Risk & Compliance will enable Hannes Snellman to start serving clients more quickly and safely by accelerating new business acceptance, improving client evaluation and due diligence, and expediting the conflicts clearing process.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Hannes Snellman

Hannes Snellman is a top-tier Nordic law firm with 350 outstanding lawyers and other professionals based in Finland and Sweden. The firm advises leading international and local corporations across all business sectors. Hannes Snellman has the expertise and capacity to handle any demanding local or cross-border matters in which assets are being developed, protected, financed, acquired, or under dispute.

