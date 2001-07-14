Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Extension to File Form 10-K

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced that the Company intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 12b-25 to extend until April 15, 2022 the due date for filing the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Roy Anderson, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, noted, “Despite our efforts, we will not be able to complete the work required to file the 2021 Form 10-K by the original deadline of March 31, 2022 due to additional time required to complete the audit. We fully expect to file the 2021 Form 10-K on or before the April 15, 2022 deadline.”

In conjunction with the announcement, the Company is also postponing its conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results, previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Updated conference call details will be provided in a subsequent announcement.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit alliedesports.gg.

