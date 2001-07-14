Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions Announces New Strategic Collaboration with Siemens to Strengthen Metal Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Today, Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions announced a new collaboration effort with Siemens, a global leader in manufacturing, aimed at strengthening the metal additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities of both businesses. This relationship highlights both companies’ strong commitment to advancing the future of industrial additive manufacturing through innovation and partnerships.

Siemens has purchased an ElemX metal 3D Printer, adding it to their fleet of additive machines inside their Charlotte Advanced Technology Collaboration Hub (CATCH). The CATCH facility focuses on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, working with machine builders, material suppliers and end-customers. The ElemX leverages Xerox’s liquid metal AM that uses cost-effective aluminum wire and incorporates the state-of-the-art Siemens SINUMERIK 840D sl control platform with its embedded digital twin technology to optimize the printing process.

ElemX is a groundbreaking 3D metal printer that’s simpler and safer to use and addresses supply chain resiliency for transportation, aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing. The printer is easily deployed, requiring no special facility modifications for operation. Unlike many metal 3D printing technologies, the ElemX requires minimal post-processing and therefore provides a faster time-to-part.

Siemens and Xerox have a mutual interest to explore technical developments in automation, software, materials and processes of the current and future ElemX systems.

“Siemens and Xerox share a similar vision to advance manufacturing through creative and collaborative partnerships that collectively push us forward in the right direction,” said Tali Rosman, VP and GM of Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions. “This is another important milestone for our ElemX technology, and we look forward to working with an innovative and forward-thinking organization such as Siemens. Together, Siemens and Xerox Elem Additive Solutions will enable our customers to manufacture parts on-demand with confidence and maximize new opportunities to improve supply chain resiliency.”

This collaboration provides early access opportunities for Xerox and Siemens to share advancements in digitalization solutions and automation software designed to impact the distributed manufacturing model. Siemens is the latest addition to the Xerox Manufacturing Partner Network (MPN) and continues its trajectory as a prominent and reliable partner in the AM industry.

“We are pleased to join forces with Xerox and drive the industrialization of additive manufacturing through digitalization,” said Tim Bell, Head of Additive Manufacturing, Siemens Industry, Inc. “Working together with Xerox, we’re bringing decades of proven Siemens automation experience and technology to additive manufacturing helping customers mainstream mission critical production tools for future manufacturing strategies.”

