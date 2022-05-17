OneSpan Announces Investor Day on May 17, 2022

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in digital identity verification and e-signatures, today announced it will hold an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in New York City. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. EDT. Members of OneSpan’s senior management team will provide updates on the company’s strategic transformation, growth strategy and business outlook.

OneSpan will webcast the event simultaneously on the Company’s IR website at investors.onespan.com. A replay, as well as a copy of the slide presentations will be available following the event.

Please note that in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. If you are interested in attending or for more information, contact OneSpan’s Vice President of Investor Relations, Joe Maxa, at [email protected].

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions they execute. OneSpan’s security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

