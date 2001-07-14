Red Rocks Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

Red Rocks Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative in Colorado with more than 16,000 members and $360 million in assets, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to better reach and serve more members.

“As a digital-forward credit union, our goal is to help members reach their dreams through the products and services that we offer across any channel with which they want to interact,” said Darius Wise, President and Chief Operating Officer at Red Rocks Credit Union. “Our partnership with Upstart allows us to provide an all-digital personal lending experience powered by AI to lend to more creditworthy borrowers across a wider demographic in Douglas, Jefferson and Arapahoe counties, as well as outside of Colorado.”

Red Rocks Credit Union became an Upstart lending partner in December 2021 to be on the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on+Upstart.com who meet Red Rocks’ credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Red Rocks-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are excited to partner with Red Rocks Credit Union to expand their personal loan offering to more people across Colorado and beyond,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “Through the Upstart Referral Network, Red Rocks will be able to reach more people, say yes to more borrowers, and deliver a new member the modern lending experience they expect."

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About Red Rocks Credit Union

Red Rocks Credit Union was established in 1979 to serve the employees of Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin). Today, Red Rocks is available to anyone that lives or works in Douglas, Arapahoe or Jefferson County, Colorado. Members of Consumers United Association and Made to Impact Foundation are also eligible. Red Rocks is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 16,000 members and $360 million in assets. With a location in Highlands Ranch, the credit union meets the needs of the local community with convenient branch access and expands its reach with online and mobile banking platforms and at surcharge-free ATMs nationwide through the Co-Op network. For more information, visit redrocks.org.

