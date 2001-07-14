Albertsons Companies Helps Expand Affordable Access to Fresh Food and Wellness Products for Millions of Customers

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announced today that customers can now use supplemental benefits to purchase over-the-counter medications and fresh produce in the company’s stores. The new program provides convenient access to customers using pre-paid cards funded by Medicare Advantage plans, employer incentives, healthcare providers, or local governments, furthering the company’s commitment to support the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

“We are committed to offering solutions that deliver access to healthy produce and meals, reduce food insecurity and provide solutions for chronic condition management,” said Omer Gajial, EVP of Pharmacy and Health at Albertsons Cos. “Using supplemental benefits enables shoppers to conveniently shop for fresh food and over-the-counter medications contributing to their overall health and well-being.”

Albertsons Cos. has partnered with technology payments platforms such as Solutran%26rsquo%3Bs+S3 to make it convenient for eligible cardholders to use their health plan funds to shop for hundreds of fresh produce and over-the-counter products in Albertsons Cos. stores. Customers can use their pre-paid cards in stores to easily shop for eligible items and make healthier choices.

“Albertsons Companies stores are a very popular shopping destination for millions of Medicare Advantage members using the Solutran S3 benefits platform,” said Mike Rahman, President of Solutran. “This year, the platform will issue approximately $5 billion in food and over-the-counter benefits.”

Albertsons Cos. also accepts Fresh+Bucks, a local government supplemental program supported by S3 which launched in Seattle to help consumers afford fruits and vegetables. The company is working to expand programs like Fresh Bucks to more stores.

About Albertsons Companies

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005104/en/