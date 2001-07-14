WorldMark by Wyndham Launches Hiking Concierge Program for Adventure Travelers

As travelers begin to plan their summer getaways, vacation club WorldMark+by+Wyndham%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3Eis pulling out all the stops to introduce the ultimate hiking experience for adventure seekers. WorldMark, which provided travelers with a year%26rsquo%3Bs+worth+of+free+entry+to+national+parks last year, is teaming up with America’s Park Ranger, Ash Nudd, a national parks expert and creator of the %3Ci%3EDirt+In+My+Shoes%3C%2Fi%3E hiking blog, to introduce a dedicated hiking concierge across select WorldMark by Wyndham timeshare resorts located near national parks. From Arches to Zion, Yellowstone to Yosemite, guests who book an apartment-style suite at select WorldMark by Wyndham resorts will receive customized recommendations from Ash, comprehensive park itineraries and packing tips ahead of their trip to popular national parks.

The WorldMark by Wyndham dedicated Hiking Concierge program is available at the following resorts:

The+Moab+Resort%2C+a+WorldMark+by+Wyndham+Associate+Resort – located near Arches National Park in Utah

WorldMark+Bass+Lake– located near Yosemite National Park in California

WorldMark+West+Yellowstone – located near Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming

WorldMark+St.+George – located near Zion National Park in Utah

WorldMark+Estes+Park – located near Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

Beginning May 1, travelers who book WorldMark’s hiking concierge package will receive a personalized video from Ash with expert tips on navigating national parks, as well as an access code to download a detailed park itinerary on the Dirt In My Shoes website.

“Millions of people flock to national parks each year to witness the natural beauty and awe-inspiring sights this country has to offer, and that travel trend has only grown in recent years as families shifted their vacation priorities to escape crowded city centers,” said Ash Nudd, Dirt In My Shoes founder and former national park ranger. “As more and more travelers discover the perks of vacationing in the great outdoors, it’s crucial that folks heading to the national parks this year have the right information about how to navigate increasingly busy trails, complex reservation systems and more. I’m thrilled to partner with WorldMark by Wyndham to help adventure seekers plan for an unforgettable experience at some of the most stunning national parks in the U.S.”

WorldMark by Wyndham provides adventure travelers with easy access to America’s most popular national parks, without sacrificing the convenience of home-style accommodations. With multi-bedroom suites, separate living spaces and fully equipped kitchens in some destinations, the vacation club amenities at WorldMark by Wyndham resorts provide ample space to explore – without cramming the whole family into a camper or RV. Plus, an in-suite washer and dryer make tending to muddy clothes a breeze after a long day of hiking.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen families who have visited the nearly 40 WorldMark by Wyndham resorts located near national parks reconnect in the great outdoors,” said Melody+Bostic+Brown, travel expert and spokesperson for Wyndham Destinations’ portfolio of brands, including WorldMark by Wyndham. “By offering personalized expertise from Dirt In My Shoes, families can continue making memories in new and exciting locations while America’s Park Ranger, Ash Nudd, takes care of the planning for them. It’s the perfect way to create more time to share vacation moments together.”

Travelers can book their WorldMark by Wyndham stay and learn more about the Hiking Concierge program at worldmarkbywyndham.com%2Fhikingconcierge.

*OFFER DETAILS: Eligible for booking beginning on May 1, 2022. Book by Dec. 31, 2022. Travel by March 31, 2023. Mention promo code Hike22. Two-night minimum length of stay required. First 100 reservations include a complimentary itinerary to select national parks and personal videos from Ash Nudd of Dirt In My Shoes. Valid for new reservations only and subject to availability. Reservation cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, meals, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is non-refundable. Void where prohibited by law. CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Offered by Extra Holidays, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

