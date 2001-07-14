Renewable Energy Group Launches Branded Fuel Product Line to Help Customers Transition to Sustainable Fuels, Lower Emissions

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) (REG), a leading bio-based diesel producer in North America, announced today the introduction of a line of branded fuel solutions, EnDura Fuels™. This branded product launch supports Renewable Energy Group’s ongoing efforts to help the transport industry meet its sustainability and business growth objectives, while strengthening the Company’s position in the marketplace.

The EnDura Fuels™ line consists of five bio-based diesel fuels including Renewable Energy Group’s newest product, PuriD™, a next-generation biodiesel. PuriD™ exceeds industry quality standards and enables customers to blend PuriD™ into renewable diesel at virtually any level and utilize higher biodiesel blends with petroleum diesel year-round.

These solutions are helping the trucking, rail, marine, aviation and other industries meet their sustainability targets through cleaner burning, lower emission fuels. With advances in policy and increasing consumer awareness and demand for carbon reduction, fuels like biodiesel, renewable diesel and other renewable fuels are an important element of business strategy for every fuel-dependent entity. A recent study1 revealed that 91% of fleet leaders feel significant pressure to set and meet aggressive sustainability goals.

“At REG, we’re helping to redefine what’s possible with the cleaner fuel solutions that we are unveiling, which allow us to immediately serve our customers and the world as the clean energy transition partner of choice,” said Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and CEO of Renewable Energy Group. “Bio-based diesel can play an essential role in helping the entire transport industry reduce carbon emissions, and our customers are already seeing great success with our line of fuels, including our latest fuel innovation, PuriD™, and our flagship product Ultra Clean BlenD™.”

The transportation industry is responsible for 29%2 of all U.S. carbon emissions, with trucking the largest contributor. Biodiesel and renewable diesel generate the greatest reduction in fossil carbon emissions, up to 100%, when compared with other alternatives in the transportation sector.

EnDura Fuels™ Product Line:

REG introduced the following high quality, cleaner fuel brands to the market:

InfiniD™ High-quality biodiesel for use in most diesel applications PuriD™ Next-generation biodiesel for use in higher biodiesel blending year-round in most markets and for blending with renewable diesel VelociD™ Clean-burning, renewable diesel that can be blended at almost any level Ultra Clean BlenD™ 100% renewable fuel made from a blend of VelociD™ and PuriD™ BeyonD™ Low fossil carbon Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

As part of the REG EnDura Fuels™ branded product launch, REG hosted partners and clients, including Manchester United, J.B. Hunt, Canadian National Railway Company (CN) and Booster for discussions about the state of the renewable fuels industry today, focusing on the vital role bio-based diesel can play in helping the energy and transportation industries transition to clean-energy solutions.

“Improving the environmental sustainability of our operations is a key area of focus for our business,” said Craig Harper, Chief Sustainability Officer and Executive Vice President for J.B. Hunt. “Alternative fuels, such as the new EnDura Fuels™ branded product line from REG, play a pivotal role in helping our organization and industry reduce our carbon footprint. Today, more than 50% of all fuel purchased by J.B. Hunt is a bio-blended diesel product.”

To learn more about Renewable Energy Group’s newest branded product line, visit www.regi.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2021, Renewable Energy Group produced 480 million gallons delivering 4.1 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future. For more information about REG and its sustainable fuel solutions, visit regi.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding REG’s strategic growth plans, activities to support the adoption of renewable fuels by the transport industry, customer demand for low carbon fuels and the attributes of the EnDura Fuels™. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the failure of REG to achieve their strategic growth plans, customer’s desire for clean fuel options, the inability of customers to successfully blend fuels, changing sustainability targets and consumer interest which could reduce the need for lower carbon fuels, failure of legislative efforts to promote renewable fuels, increased competition from other low carbon fuel suppliers, changing standards applicable to renewable fuels which may require different manufacturing processes and requalification of our fuels, the availability and promotion of electric vehicles, and other risks and uncertainties described in REG’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequently filed Form 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and REG does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in our expectations.

Third party trademarks are used herein and are the property of their respective owners and may be used for identification purposes.

