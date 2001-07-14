Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM), today announced that Continental, one of the world’s leading global automotive parts suppliers, will deploy Everbridge+CEM+solutions to integrate and streamline the company’s emergency and crisis response initiatives across four global teams. Everbridge was selected to enable the integrated communications and response platform after an intense and deep project evaluation by Continental.

Continental AG, headquartered in Hanover, Germany employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. The global manufacturer recently celebrated its 150 year anniversary.

“In a crisis situation, it is especially important that our teams can work together across one unified response and mitigation tool,” said Frank Busch, Chief Security Officer, Continental AG. “If the processes and tools are not aligned and not in sync, this will cause disruptions and delays. Everbridge brings a market-leading enterprise resilience solution to our company so that we can effectively bridge both our digital and physical security remediation requirements.”

In today’s increasingly digital world, organizations must balance investment in uptime, ongoing innovation, and customer experience. Everbridge provides businesses, and their respective IT organizations, with the ability to automate and streamline incident response across teams and toolsets, enabling enterprises to deliver both continuous service uptime and great customer experiences.

Everbridge provides Continental witha unified, common operating platform for managing organizational risk and accelerating communications, response, and recovery efforts to mitigate impact to employees or disruptions to business.

Over 6,000 businesses, governments, and healthcare+organizations currently rely on Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforces, rapidly communicate warnings, protect business assets, and accelerate the analysis of their operational response.

“Continental selected Everbridge after a long and intense technical and legal review process,” said Andreas Junck, GM for Everbridge DACH Region. “We are honored to support a market leader like Continental with their security incident response initiatives. This win further demonstrates that our integrated platform is a game changer in the industry and in the DACH region.”

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning solutions, the Everbridge platform offers the ability to reach over two billion residents and visitors in more than 200 countries and territories, serving leading+Fortune+500+companies as well as cities, states, and entire countries.

