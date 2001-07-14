Smith Micro Announces First Deployment of SafePath® 7 Technology

Today, Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+SMSI) announces that a United States based Tier 1 wireless carrier has launched a new, advanced version of its family-safety application, now powered by Smith Micro’s SafePath® 7 platform. With this service, newly enhanced by the advanced capability of SafePath 7, the wireless carrier will provide advanced digital family safety functionality to its subscriber base including robust parental controls, real-time location services and app evasion features. The family safety application is also compatible with Smith Micro’s SafePath+Home solution, which extends SafePath’s robust parental controls to in-home connected devices via a cloud-managed router agent.

“Launching SafePath 7 at a Tier 1 wireless carrier is a huge milestone for Smith Micro and further positions us as the leader in the digital family safety space,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “This deployment is the successful culmination of a journey we started almost two years ago when we acquired Circle%26rsquo%3Bs+operator+business.”

“Thanks to the dedication and hard work by our teams during this timeframe, Smith Micro now has the most complete family safety solution for wireless carriers on the market,” Smith continued. “With this initial deployment behind us, we are now focused on deploying our market-leading solution with our other Tier 1 carrier customers.”

The mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices, provides the following functionality to the connected family:

Location Services:

Locate children on map

Follow child location in real time

View child location history and timelines

Create/customize location-based safety areas

Parental Controls:

Filter internet access

Apply internet screen time limits

Set times to turn off the internet

Block internet use during bedtime

Track internet usage

Pause internet access

Give digital rewards for good behavior

In addition to location functionality and parental controls, the SafePath-based app provides powerful app+evasion+functionality that will notify parents if children attempt to delete the app or bypass parental controls.

About SafePath®

Comprised of SafePath+Family, SafePath+IoT, and SafePath+Home, the SafePath platform provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices through a single app. As a carrier-grade, white-label solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location, parental controls, screen time management and driver monitoring to mobile subscribers. Delivered to end users as value-added services, SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com%2Fsafepath.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to the benefits that we expect our products and services will offer to our customers and their end users and other statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in consumer behavior, delays in adoption of our products and services by our customers and/or their end users, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and limitations on our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

