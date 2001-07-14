Hims & Hers and Carbon Health Partner to Expand Care Options for California Customers

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, and Carbon Health, a leading national healthcare provider, are partnering to enable easy and comprehensive access to a broader range of care options through the Hims & Hers platform. Hims & Hers already offers a wide range of care options, and those options will grow with this collaboration by enabling licensed medical professionals on the Hims & Hers platform to direct patients to Carbon Health if they present with complex medical histories, conditions, or concerns that require further clinical attention.

This collaboration advances Hims & Hers efforts to transform healthcare by adding another high-quality provider to its growing network of provider relationships, which now spans seven states and the District of Columbia, and giving customers broader access to easy, seamless care options. For Carbon Health, the partnership will further enable the healthcare company to provide California patients with a better continuum of comprehensive primary care treatment.

Licensed medical professionals on the Hims & Hers platform will provide patients with an option to connect to Carbon Health if they require additional primary care follow-up or evaluation, due to complex medical histories, symptoms, or risk factors for conditions for which Hims & Hers does not currently offer treatment.

“Partnering with high-quality providers like Carbon Health to expand care options through our platform is a fundamental aspect of our strategy to transform the way healthcare is delivered,” said Hims & Hers Chief Operating Officer Melissa Baird. “By expanding both digital and in-person care options, we’re continuing to build a platform that can be a one-stop shop for a new generation of consumers that are yearning for a healthcare delivery system that is modern, simple-to-use, and enables access to high quality care at the touch of a button. Building this next generation healthcare delivery platform will result in loyal customers, happier patients, and better health outcomes.”

“We believe in breaking down barriers to make quality healthcare hassle-free so providers and clinicians can focus on what’s truly important — providing comprehensive care to patients,” said Nita Sommers, Chief Growth Officer at Carbon Health. “Partnering with Hims & Hers will enable patients in California to receive more integrated and continuous care across a greater spectrum of health conditions and further our mission to bring high-quality healthcare to even more people.”

With its omnichannel care model — designed to create a seamless, personalized patient experience via in-person clinics, virtual care, and remote patient monitoring — Carbon Health is redefining primary and urgent care by meeting patients where they are. Hims & Hers joins a host of Carbon Health partners that serve a broad range of patient communities with the goal of coming together to improve healthcare access, bridge the last mile of care delivery, and support every patient along the care continuum. To deliver better, less fragmented care, Carbon Health is continuing to invest in curating partnerships with organizations like Hims & Hers and developing technological and operational integrations with those partners that provide more streamlined handoffs and integration of care between medical providers.

Hims & Hers offers treatments for a wide range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and mental health. This partnership with Carbon Health builds upon established relationships with other high-quality providers, including Oschner in Louisiana; Mount Sinai Health System in New York City; and Privia in the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia.

For more information or to schedule a primary care appointment, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcarbonhealth.com%2Fprimary-care.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About Carbon Health

Carbon Health is a leading national healthcare provider with a mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone. Carbon Health offers primary and urgent care to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. Leveraging its unique technology platform, Carbon Health delivers its unique brand of care through an omnichannel model designed to meet patients where they are and ensuring continuous care across a variety of access points, including in-person clinics, virtual care, and remote patient monitoring (RPM). Carbon Health also focuses on value-based care and other value-add services to employers, health plans, health systems and other ecosystem partners.

Founded in 2015, Carbon Health is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Atreides, Blackstone Horizon, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Technology Partners (BTP), Fifth Wall, Lux Capital, Silver Lake Waterman, DCVC, and Builders VC. To access Carbon Health, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit carbonhealth.com.

