PCI Pal Partners With Five9 to Provide Secure Payments on the Five9 CX Marketplace

PCI+Pal%26reg%3B (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, today announces it has joined the Five9 CX+Marketplace as an approved Secure Payments partner. The PCI Pal solution has been accredited and listed on the Five9 CX Marketplace.

Five9 is an intelligent cloud contact center provider, which facilitates billions of call minutes annually, and the Five9 CX Marketplace offers current and prospective customers a user-centric hub in which customers can browse Five9’s innovative partnerships with the goal of delivering or purchasing an ever improving, superior customer experience. PCI Pal will be featured as an integrated partner, offering a secure payment solution to Five9’s network of more than 2,500 contact center customers worldwide.

Through the platform, Five9’s contact center customers will have access to PCI Pal’s payment solutions.

“Contact centers are hyper-focused on improving both security and customer experience,” said Walt Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at Five9. “Partnering with PCI Pal gives our customers more choice in addressing those needs and enables them to access more tools to ensure PCI compliance in any environment.”

PCI Pal secures payments for any business communications environments, like voice, social, chat, email and contact center, for some of the largest markets ranging from retail and logistics to financial services, public sector and utilities.

“This partnership will not only enable Five9 customers to utilize our true cloud secure payment solutions, it will enhance the customer experience and strengthen brand reputation all while maintaining secure payments,” says PCI Pal CRO Darren Gill. “As an integrated partner of Five9 - we couldn’t be more excited for the future of this partnership.”

The Five9 platform provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results. For more information visit www.five9.com.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

