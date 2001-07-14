ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Lytham Spring 2022 Investor Conference

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the Lytham Spring 2022 Investor Conference to be held virtually from April 4-7, 2022.

The company’s presentation will be available for viewing on April 4 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Flytham4%2Facco%2F1995170. The webcast will be archived for replay.

The company will host virtual one-on-ones with investors on April 5 and 6. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com%2Fspring2022invreg.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005320/en/