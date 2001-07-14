Breezeline Launches "WiFi Your WayTM" for Business

Breezeline, the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., today announced that it has launched WiFi Your WayTM for Business, a premium, managed WiFi solution that provides expanded WiFi coverage, superfast speed and enhanced reliability for small- and medium-sized businesses.

The service makes use of an innovative wireless mesh system and cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver optimal coverage for businesses of every kind. Features include:

Fast, reliable connectivity

Best-in-class security and cyber threat protection

Personalized business usage data and insights

Employee usage management

The new service offers distinct networks for the business, employees, and customers, with customizable bandwidth based on usage needs. The business can easily manage its networks and data usage from anywhere with the easy-to-use, feature-rich app. The business can also customize its guest portal with business logo and colors and define customer access settings.

“WiFi Your Way for Business from Breezeline provides best-in-class WiFi to support essential business functions, while also meeting the needs of guests and customers,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President Products and Programming for Breezeline. “The service provides intelligent business insights, advanced cybersecurity protection and an array of features for businesses that need a powerful WiFi solution, yet, it’s also incredibly simple to use.”

WiFi Your Way for Business is powered by Plume WorkPassTM. The WiFi Your Way for Business service includes the WiFi Your Way for Business app, which is available through the Google Play and Apple App Stores, and two Super Pods.

To learn more about the WiFi Your Way for Business solution, visit Breezeline's website. To learn about Breezeline's Internet, phone and TV offerings for business, visit their business page.

ABOUT BREEZELINETM

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency.

