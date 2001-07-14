Mercer Appoints Key Leaders to Drive Inclusion and Diversity Efforts

Mercer%2C a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), has named Christopher “Chris” Williams in a new fully dedicated Global Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) Leader role. In this role, Williams leads Mercer’s inclusion and diversity strategy globally and drive measurable and visible outcomes in this space. He is based in New York, and reports to Moreland Murray, Marsh McLennan Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer (CIDO) and Achim Lueder, Mercer Chief People Officer (CPO).

Mercer also appointed Kaia West as Inclusion and Diversity Leader for the US & Canada. Her responsibilities include leading the implementation of Mercer’s I&D strategy across the region and collaborating with key stakeholders to champion continued change. She is based in Arizona, and reports to Whitney Connaughton, Partner, US & Canada Human Resources Leader.

“These appointments are another step in Mercer’s pursuit of a more just and equitable world that builds brighter futures for all,” said Martine Ferland, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mercer. “We look forward to the added momentum Chris and Kaia will bring, including expanding our inclusion and diversity practices, aligning our internal Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and improving our ability to track and measure the progress and impact of our I&D initiatives.”

"Lack of diversity hurts us as a society because we are inevitably depriving ourselves of those skills and perspective,” said Chris Williams, Global I&D Leader, Mercer. “Organizations who harness this collective energy will not only build a more sustainable and relatable business, but their workforce will reflect the communities they serve."

Chris brings more than 20 years of experience driving transformational change in I&D to Mercer. He previously worked at HBO and Viacom and most recently, he worked as an executive coach specializing in diversity and leadership development. Williams has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Antioch University and a Master of Science in HR and organizational development from The New School, as well as professional certificates from Teachers College at Columbia University and The William Alanson White Institute of Psychiatry, Psychoanalysis and Psychology.

Kaia joined Mercer in 2019 as National Recruiting Leader for Mercer’s Government Human Services Consulting practice and then expanded her role to include I&D leadership in that business, following more than 13 years with KPMG in talent acquisition and diversity roles. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Florida A&M University and a Master of Human Resource Management from the University of Cincinnati.

“The culture of an organization is determined by each of its members making a concerted effort to be egalitarian in their thinking and behavior. The way we display this each day affects our ability to make continued progress in fostering a culture of belonging. A relentless commitment to respect, equity and inclusion will be the North Star guiding us on this journey,” added Kaia West, US & Canada I&D Leader, Mercer.

