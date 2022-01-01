Former Wirehouse Advisor Moves to Ameriprise Financial for Comprehensive Investment Platform and Client-Centric Culture

Financial advisor Ed Gordon recently joined the branch channel of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from Wells Fargo in Deerfield, Illinois with more than $125 million in client assets. Gordon joined Ameriprise to align with a client-focused firm that delivers a comprehensive investment platform, industry-leading technology, and deep financial planning capabilities.

“A central focus for my practice is putting clients' interests first, which made Ameriprise the right firm for my clients and for me,” said Gordon. “I’ve seen that focus firsthand in the way Ameriprise’s technology – specifically the suite of financial planning capabilities – is designed to make it more efficient to do business, track clients’ progress toward their goals, and identify new opportunities that benefit clients.”

Extensive search led Gordon to Ameriprise

Gordon conducted an extensive search to evaluate options for moving his practice. His assessment of Ameriprise included meeting executives and home office leaders in Minneapolis, interviewing Ameriprise advisors, and evaluating the firm’s investment options against the needs of his clients.

“Ameriprise has a wide range of products and solutions. I had a good experience working with the firm’s investment experts and product specialists, who ran client scenarios and proactively provided a variety of investment recommendations to meet specific needs. And the Ameriprise transition team has been amazing. They understood the unique preferences of my clients, taking the time to ask the right questions so they can get the nuances right when setting up their accounts,” added Gordon.

Manish Dave, Ameriprise Senior Vice President of Business Development and Experienced Advisor Recruiting, added, “Ameriprise is a sophisticated wealth manager. We've invested significantly in building an investment platform that gives advisors and clients access to broad, quality solutions that can be tailored to meet individual needs and goals. In addition, advisors who join us have direct access to our investment experts, enabling them to gain valuable and timely perspective whenever they need it.”

Gordon is a second-generation advisor. His father, Myles Gordon, started a wealth advisory practice in 1984, which Ed Gordon joined in 1994. Ed Gordon continues to serve many of the same clients and their families today, nearly 30 years later. Since moving to Ameriprise, Gordon has expanded his staff to include Registered Client Service Associate and Operations Specialist Violette Matsas.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,600 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors3, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

