Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), operates, invests, and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting in person at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach April 20-21, 2022.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is a premier event for Cannabis investing and finance. MCOA's presentation will provide an overview of the MCOA's overall operations and its ongoing strategy to expand its business by organic growth and by acquisitions of synergistic and often undercapitalized assets existing today in the cannabis industry.

Jesus Quintero, the CEO, stated, "We are honored at the opportunity to present and participate with our partners at the Benzinga conference, and we are excited to present the MCOA story as we begin full deployment of our new acquisitions, streamlining of our businesses and expansion into consumer markets domestically as well as internationally, our company begins its new path to historical results and success. The new positive trends also complement this as the U.S. Congress drives toward the legalization of Cannabis, and we are proud to be part of this trend."

Presentation Details:

What: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference - Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Presentation

Who: Jesus Quintero, Chairman, CEO, & CFO - Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

When: Wednesday, April 20 March 28, 2022 - 2:40 - 3:00 PM/EST

Where: Fontainebleau Miami Beach: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Presentation Location: Upper Lobby Level - Sparkle Ballroom East

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet. Join live in Miami at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21, 2022, or tune in from anywhere using Benzinga's hybrid event software.

Click hereto register for the full In-Person or Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors, and more.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America (OTC PINK:MCOA) operates, invests, and acquires exclusively companies in the cannabis sector. The Company is a multi-state (licensed) operator and the parent company within the cultivation, distribution, and international consumer product sectors.

For more information, visit: www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's" reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

[email protected]

888-777-4362

