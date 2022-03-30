Perk Labs Announces New Sales and Market Awareness Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, is pleased to announce it has entered into agreements with several leading marketing firms to assist with investor communication, online marketing and content creation as Perk Labs continues to achieve important milestones and grow its investor base.

"Our digital dine-in software solution is now ready for prime time and as we begin to scale up the number of digital franchisees and restaurants subscribing for our software, now is also the time to invest in market awareness" said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk, "We've engaged top tier marketing firms that provide complementary services to amplify our sales and marketing communication, raise investor awareness, and highlight our growth through a coordinated social, digital, and broadcast tv marketing push."

MarketOne Media

The Company has engaged Market One Media Group Inc. ("MarketOne") to provide its marketing and social media expertise to support Perk's marketing initiatives. Market One is a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in print, digital, and broadcast television. The media message, either by video interview or professional journalists is broadcast and posted online and televised through Bell, and Postmedia on platforms such as the Financial Post and Business News Network (BNN Bloomberg). Under the terms of the engagement, MarketOne has been retained for a 9-month period.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

The Company has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") to provide Perk with their full suite of marketing tools that include 30 different services around brand awareness. Stockhouse is a financial portal with one of the largest communities of active investors in North America. It provides financial news, tools and information that enable its investor community to uncover and share opportunities on high growth investment sectors, market trends, small-cap stocks and more. Under the terms of the engagement, Stockhouse has been retained for a 12-month period.

Proactive Investors

The Company has engaged Proactive Investors ("Proactive") to provide marketing services including comprehensive coverage of officially released news and other developments at the Company, plus interviews in video and written formats, with all content to be featured on Proactive websites and further distributed through Proactive's multinational network of syndication partners. Under the terms of the engagement, Proactive has been retained for a 12-month period.

Conversionly

The Company has engaged Conversionly.io as a lead management partner to qualify leads and set appointments for both its digital franchising program and for restaurant lead generation.

Some of the proceeds from the closing of the initial tranche of the Company's previously announced private placement were used to pay for engaging the services of MarketOne, Stockhouse and Proactive.

About MarketOne

MarketOne is Canada's leading marketing agency for public companies. They boast over 60 collective years of capital markets experience, a Google-certified team, award-winning journalists and savvy digital marketers to support their clients' marketing efforts.

About Stockhouse

Stockhouse is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world-class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs, and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over nine million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.

About Proactive

Proactive is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal and events management company with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London and Sydney. It operates financial websites providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies, and syndicates content across a broad range of financial and general news portals. Perk Labs articles and video interviews can be accessed at www.proactiveinvestors.com.

About Conversionly

Conversionly helps businesses set appointments to close more deals and scale faster. Conversionly helps businesses put a client acquisition system in place that ensures they have more quality appointments with potential clients in their calendar.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299 [email protected]

Jules Gagnon

Director of Investor Relations & Community

(833) 338-0299 [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, including statements regarding the growth and scaling up of the number of digital franchises and restaurants subscribing for the Company's software, growth of investors, and achievement of Company milestones. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

