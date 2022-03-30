Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. ( TSXV:SNG, Financial) ("Silver Range") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit, for total proceeds of up to $600,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of two years from closing.

This private placement is subject to regulatory acceptance and is expected to close by April 29, 2022. The proceeds will be used to finance further exploration in Nevada.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, 13 of which are currently optioned to others. Four projects have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President and CEO

For further information concerning the private placement, Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Vice-President, Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

[email protected]

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

