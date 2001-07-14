Nexstar Networks Names Beth Feldman Executive Director of Communications

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that Beth Feldman has been named Executive Director of Communications for the company’s networks division, overseeing internal and external communication at the company’s cable news network, NewsNation, its nationally distributed diginets, Antenna+TV and Rewind+TV, and WGN+Radio in Chicago. Ms. Feldman will join Nexstar on April 4, and report to Sean Compton, President of the networks division of Nexstar Media Inc., and work closely with Gary Weitman, EVP/Chief Communication Officer of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Ms. Feldman joins the networks division with nearly three decades of experience leading and executing mainstream, digital, and social media campaigns on behalf of leading television networks, film studios, consumer brands and authors. Throughout her career she launched major talk shows, primetime series, and high profile, well-known brands by developing groundbreaking media campaigns that generate media exposure and drive consumer and viewer awareness. Ms. Feldman’s appointment comes as NewsNation continues its news, talk and analysis programming expansion, and she will serve as the public advocate and authority on NewsNation’s mission, vision, culture, brand, and differentiation.

For the past 15 years, Ms. Feldman has served as a partner at Beyond PR Group, developing and executing successful digital media activation campaignson behalf of more than a dozen television series and syndicated talk shows from major television networks including: “The Talk,” “Survivor,” “The Good Wife,” “Mom,” “48 Hours,” “The Goldbergs,” “Dr. Ken,” and “Timeless,” among others. From 1996 to 2007, she held positions of increasing responsibility with the CBS Television Network and served as Vice President for the CBS Communications Group. As a leading network television communications professional, Ms. Feldman played an integral role in the media campaigns for Emmy award-winning television shows such as CBS’ hit series “CSI,” "The Amazing Race," and the final season of “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

“Beth’s intellect, creativity and experience is a valuable addition to NewsNation and our expanding line-up of news programming as we continue to build on the momentum established over the last year and a half,” said Mr. Compton. “She is an industry insider, has well-established relationships with important media outlets and has conducted many successful promotional and awareness campaigns for a broad array of news, talk, and entertainment programming. Beth will be a great addition to our staff.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Feldman said, “I’m excited to be joining Nexstar’s networks division, home to the country’s fastest growing cable news network. I am very impressed at how NewsNation has been building an incredible roster of talent both in front of, and behind the cameras. As the network fills an important need for viewers hungry for balanced, unbiased news, analysis, and talk, I look forward to driving broadly increased awareness of NewsNation and its important mission.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property with over 130 million monthly unique users as of January 31, 2022. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online, and on the NewsNationNow app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005183/en/