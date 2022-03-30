Attollo Engineering Chooses LightPath's Freeform Optics For Use In Its LiDAR Products

CAMARILLO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Attollo Engineering (www.attolloengineering.com), a leader in innovative infrared systems for imaging and laser detection, today announced a collaboration with LightPath Technologies Inc. (www.lightpath.com) (NASDAQ:LPTH) for the design and supply of innovative freeform optical components for use in Attollo's LiDAR products.

Attollo's line of Laser Rangefinders and LiDAR products provide fast measurement with high accuracy and precision, in an ultra-compact package. These devices, typically used with fast moving drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), allow measurements of distance and obstacle detection on-the-fly, providing reliable data for autonomous drone systems.

Michael MacDougal, President and CEO of Attollo Engineering commented, "Partnering with LightPath to integrate their molded freeform optics in our system allows us to achieve optimum performance, while minimizing the number of optical components in our systems. Their optics reduce cost and weight of our systems, while at the same time, improving transmission efficiency. LightPath's established precision molding technology will further allow us to scale production quickly by leveraging their high-volume manufacturing capacity. We believe LightPath is the perfect partner for our LIDAR needs."

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

In January 2022, LightPath was awarded the prestigious SPIE Prism Award for the development of freeform optics technology.

About Attollo Engineering:

Attollo Engineering develops innovative infrared systems for imaging and laser detection. Attollo designs and manufacture subassemblies and finished products with cutting-edge performance for industry-leading partners. Attollo brings their expertise in detector materials and laser systems together to provide customers with both laser sensing and novel infrared imaging. Utilizing extensive expertise in the electro-optical market, knowledge of systems design, packaging and delivering superior solutions, Attollo provides quality products for system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and custom applications.

Attollo's headquarters is a 34,000 square foot facility in Camarillo, California. This facility has over 5,000 square feet of cleanroom space for LiDAR assembly and test, semiconductor fabrication, sensor packaging, integrated dewar and cooler assembly, cryocooler development, and IR camera assembly and test.

Forward-Looking Statements

