Cannell Capital Llc Buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sells OneSpan Inc, Performant Financial Corp, Tremor International

Jackson, WY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, Select Energy Services Inc, CarParts.com Inc, sells OneSpan Inc, Performant Financial Corp, Tremor International, Momentive Global Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cannell Capital Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,552,680 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 613,252 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% Independence Holding Co (IHC) - 525,086 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59% Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) - 850,901 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Viad Corp (VVI) - 629,185 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95%

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,258,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 1,600,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.551000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,030,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,064,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Newpark Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,387,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 722,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 236.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,561,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Taboola.com Ltd by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $5.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,395,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,631,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Global Indemnity Group LLC by 410.71%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $26.84, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.190100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 159,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.179700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,632,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in OneSpan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42.

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $6 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $7.34.

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Performant Financial Corp by 91.73%. The sale prices were between $2.29 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $3.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 285,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Tremor International Ltd by 89.51%. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $16.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 77,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 42.3%. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 1,095,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc by 49.97%. The sale prices were between $2.23 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.54. The stock is now traded at around $1.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 3,108,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Criteo SA by 26.21%. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 496,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 21.58%. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 2,470,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.