Cannell Capital Llc Buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sells OneSpan Inc, Performant Financial Corp, Tremor International

- New Purchases: FTHM, SPWH, MQ, WTTR, NR, PRDO, ONTF, EVER, MKTW, MKTW, BOIL, PENN, PMD, SDIG, GTX, DERM, DERM, PPIH,
- Added Positions: PRTS, TBLA, TBLA, EMKR, GBLI, STIM, ODP, AEYE, NOA, SWKH, EVRI, EAR, PNRG, VIAO, HIL, MNTX, CVR, TIPT, WINA,
- Reduced Positions: PFMT, TRMR, SD, SNCR, VVI, CRTO, ARLO, IHC, HOG, WY, EHTH, FRG, ARKO, BBW, GOED, LEE, TTSH, INSE, NTIP, DFIN, AMRK, SSKN, PTMN, DMLP,
- Sold Out: OSPN, MNTV, SLQT, SIC, GOCO, FARM, BRPM, Y, WM, RMNI, IROQ,
- North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,552,680 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 613,252 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
- Independence Holding Co (IHC) - 525,086 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
- Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) - 850,901 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Viad Corp (VVI) - 629,185 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95%
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,258,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 1,600,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.551000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,030,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,064,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newpark Resources Inc (NR)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Newpark Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,387,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)
Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 722,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 236.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,561,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Taboola.com Ltd by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $5.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,395,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,631,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Global Indemnity Group LLC by 410.71%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $26.84, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.190100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 159,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)
Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.179700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,632,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in OneSpan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.6.Sold Out: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88.Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42.Sold Out: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)
Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $6 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $7.34.Reduced: Performant Financial Corp (PFMT)
Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Performant Financial Corp by 91.73%. The sale prices were between $2.29 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $3.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 285,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)
Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Tremor International Ltd by 89.51%. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $16.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 77,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)
Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 42.3%. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 1,095,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)
Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc by 49.97%. The sale prices were between $2.23 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.54. The stock is now traded at around $1.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 3,108,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Criteo SA (CRTO)
Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Criteo SA by 26.21%. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 496,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)
Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 21.58%. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 2,470,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.
