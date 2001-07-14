Traeger Grills Unveils Its Fully Reimagined Timberline Grill – the Most Advanced Outdoor Cooking Solution Ever Developed

Traeger%2C+Inc. (“Traeger”) (NYSE: COOK), the innovators and category leaders in wood-pellet grills, have perfected the outdoor cooking experience with today’s launch of an all-new Timberline grill. The ultimate combination of consistency, convenience, and versatility, the new Traeger Timberline redefines what a grill can do, pushing the limits of cooking outdoors, all while bringing people together to create memorable meals.

Originally launched in 2017, the Traeger Timberline has a history of revolutionizing the grilling industry by pioneering a connected cooking platform with the introduction of WiFIRE® and an industry-first D2® Direct Drive motor for variable fan and auger control. Both technologies were rolled into Traeger’s introductory and mid-level grill models, Pro and Ironwood. With today’s launch, Traeger is introducing a new future of outdoor cooking, with more improvements and features that will be integrated into forthcoming grill models.

“Traeger has spent 35 years innovating and perfecting what it means to cook incredible meals outdoors, and the new Timberline has everything you need to do just that,” said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills. “Our aim is to enhance the cooking experience with each grill launch, building innovation that eventually cascades into different makes, models, and price points across our lineup. We want everyone, everywhere to experience the Traeger difference, and we’re excited for what the future holds with this new technology launch.”

The all-new Timberline truly perfects the outdoor cooking experience through the following:

UNBEATABLE CONSISTENCY

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME – Traeger set the standard for precision temperature control and has taken it to an entirely new level of performance with its new smart combustion system . This system uses a series of smart sensors and cooking environment data to avoid flare-ups and provide an ultra-consistent cook for perfect results, every time.

– Traeger set the standard for precision temperature control and has taken it to an entirely new level of performance with its new . This system uses a series of smart sensors and cooking environment data to avoid flare-ups and provide an ultra-consistent cook for perfect results, every time. SET-IT-AND-FORGET-IT® – Dialing in your temperature is easier than ever before with a vibrant, full-color touchscreen display . The new Timberline controller opens more functionality with guided onboarding, monitoring temperature, and performing grill maintenance checks.

– Dialing in your temperature is easier than ever before with a vibrant, . The new Timberline controller opens more functionality with guided onboarding, monitoring temperature, and performing grill maintenance checks. ULTIMATE WOOD FIRED FLAVOR – Traeger’s patented DownDraft Exhaust envelopes food with wood-fired goodness and an improved Super Smoke Mode delivers even more smokey flavor when activated thanks to a new FreeFlow™ firepot capable of producing maximum smoke output.

Traeger’s patented envelopes food with wood-fired goodness and an improved delivers even more smokey flavor when activated thanks to a new capable of producing maximum smoke output. HOTTER MORE CONSISTENT TEMPERATURES – Full stainless-steel insulation delivers precision temperature regulation, no matter the weather. The new Timberline also features a redesigned heat delivery system thanks to radiant heat from a full stainless steel interior, resulting in hotter temperatures at the grates for improved searing capabilities.

NEXT-LEVEL CONVENIENCE

NO HASSLE CLEANUP – A proprietary Traeger technology, the EZ-Clean™ Grease & Ash Keg system channels not only the grease, but also excess ash into one convenient, accessible unit for easy disposal.

– A proprietary Traeger technology, the channels not only the grease, but also excess ash into one convenient, accessible unit for easy disposal. CONTROL YOUR GRILL FROM ANYWHERE – Grilling freedom is at your fingertips with the Traeger App featuring WiFIRE® Technology allowing consumers to control and monitor every aspect of the grill from anywhere. The new Timberline grill also features a more powerful 360 WIFI antenna than previous models for easier connection.

– Grilling freedom is at your fingertips with the allowing consumers to control and monitor every aspect of the grill from anywhere. The new Timberline grill also features a more powerful 360 WIFI antenna than previous models for easier connection. NO STRINGS ATTACHED – The new Timberline is equipped with two Traeger x MEATER® Wireless Meat thermometers for precise monitoring of food temperature from literally anywhere utilizing WiFIRE technology via the Traeger App.

ULTIMATE VERSATILITY

SEAR, SAUTÉ, SIMMER, AND FRY - A first-of-its kind in North America, Traeger’s outdoor-rated Induction Cooktop provides fast and efficient heating for grilling versatility when sautéing onions, simmering sauces, searing steaks, or frying hot wings.

- A first-of-its kind in North America, Traeger’s outdoor-rated provides fast and efficient heating for grilling versatility when sautéing onions, simmering sauces, searing steaks, or frying hot wings. ENDLESSLY CUSTOMIZABLE – The patented Traeger P.A.L.™ Pop-And-Lock rail system provides endless possibilities to customize the Timberline with an entirely new set of accessories aimed at improving the cooking experience, all while ensuring cooks are seamless and efficient. ModiFIRE™ accessories allow customers to utilize a variety of cooking styles by easily swapping out the cooking surface of their grill.

– The patented provides endless possibilities to customize the Timberline with an entirely new set of accessories aimed at improving the cooking experience, all while ensuring cooks are seamless and efficient. allow customers to utilize a variety of cooking styles by easily swapping out the cooking surface of their grill. DREAM DECK READY– Consumers looking to outfit their patio with the ultimate backyard setup can now build the new Timberline grills into their pre-existing or newly fabricated spaces with ease.

The new Timberline and Timberline XL represent the pinnacle of Traeger’s premium product offering, coming in at $3,499 and $3,799. Both grills will be available later this spring at www.Traeger.com and key retailers across the US and Canada.

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. Our grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with a wood-fired flavor that cannot be replicated with gas, charcoal, or electric grills. Grills are at the core of Traeger’s platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, premium frozen meal kits and accessories.

